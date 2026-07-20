Babes Wodumo and Naledi Aphiwe are reportedly embroiled in a legal battle with a Durban event organiser after failing to show up for two events they were scheduled to perform at

They were booked to perform at an event in KwaZulu-Natal, but failed to show up on two separate occasions, even after promising fans they would attend the second event before going silent

The venue owner confirmed that the matter is now with his lawyers after the artists stopped answering calls and emails

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Babes Wodumo and Naledi Aphiwe have reportedly been dragged to court for not pitching for their performances. Images: babes_wodumo, naledi_aphiwe_.

Source: Instagram

Babes Wodumo and rising star Naledi Aphiwe are in hot water after a Durban venue owner took legal steps against them for allegedly pocketing booking fees and vanishing without performing.

The Action Bar in Shakaskraal, KwaDukuza, in KwaZulu-Natal, was the setting for what should have been two headline performances. Instead, the venue was left with disappointed patrons and an owner out of pocket. Bongekile Simelane, popularly known as Babes Wodumo, was recently embroiled in an assault scandal. She was reportedly booked for R16,000, while Naledi Aphiwe Myongwane commanded a R30,000 fee for her appearance.

Two chances, two no-shows

The trouble began on 2 May 2026, when both artists were originally scheduled to perform but did not turn up. Rather than pursue legal action immediately, the venue owner gave the pair a second chance, reaching an agreement with them to perform at a rescheduled event on 27 June.

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What made the second absence particularly glaring was that both artists had posted videos on their social media pages in the lead-up to the event, telling fans they would be there. They then went completely silent. A source close to the situation alleged that the ladies were neither returning calls nor emails, leaving the venue owner with a massive financial loss.

"They are facing arrest now because they refuse to return the money. Both of them are not answering their phones or replying to emails sent regarding this matter. They have received the legal papers, but they have not responded. The owner is complaining about losing a lot of money."

Babes Wodumo and Naledi Aphiwe have reportedly yet to pay back the Durban event organiser. Images: babes_wodumo, naledi_aphiwe_.

Source: Instagram

The legal documents served to the artists demand repayment of their booking fees alongside compensation for expenses the venue incurred while organising both events.

The venue's management had already issued a public apology to fans on Facebook earlier in July, acknowledging the artists' absence and offering free entry to a separate event headlined by Dankie Boi, Tipcee, and DJ Banana as goodwill.

Event coordinator and venue owner Johnson Govender confirmed he is now working through his lawyers but said his primary goal remains straightforward.

"They have not responded to the papers sent to them. Naledi Aphiwe has returned R25,000, but I want the remaining balance. I also want compensation for everything I went through planning this event twice, only for them not to show up."

Briefly News reached out to both Babes Wodumo and Naledi Aphiwe for comment regarding the double no-show allegations and the ongoing legal dispute. At the time of publication, neither artist had responded to our inquiries.

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Source: Briefly News