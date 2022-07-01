Top SA celebrity booking fees 2023: highest-paid musical artists
What makes a party a hit or miss is the musical talent that you include, and luckily, South Africa is not short on talented, charismatic musical artists. However, you need to be willing to pay up for the most popular performers if you want a quality music set. The celebrity booking fees list for 2023 may surprise you, but the artists are world-class, and their fees reflect that.
South Africa's music scene is rich and diverse, with a wide range of genres and styles reflecting the country's unique cultural heritage. South African musicians have made waves both locally and internationally, performing everything from traditional African music to contemporary pop and hip-hop.
Top SA celebrity booking fees in 2023
There are several names that have become synonymous with musical excellence. These musicians have received widespread acclaim for their exceptional talent, distinct style, and ability to captivate audiences through their music.
How much does it cost to book South African artists? Here are some of the heftiest fees you can expect from the top local stars.
10. A-Reece (R50,000)
- Full name: Lehlogonolo Ronald Mataboge
- Date of birth: 27 March 1997
- Age: 26 years (as of 2023)
- Place of birth: Danville, Pretoria, Gauteng, South Africa
- Instagram: @theboydoingthings
- YouTube: A-Reece
A-Reece is a newcomer compared with his more seasoned counterparts, but he is already making a significant name with hits like Everybody Hates and Reece Better Luck Next Time. Knowing that, how much does it cost to book A-Reece? It turns out that A-Reece's booking fee for 2023 is a relatively standard fee of R50,000 compared to the others on this list.
9. Prince Kaybee (R55,000)
- Full name: Kabelo Motsamai
- Date of birth: 15 June 1989
- Age: 33 years (as of 2023)
- Place of birth: Senekal, South Africa
- Instagram: @princekaybee_sa
- YouTube: Prince Kaybee
Kabelo Motsamai has frequently appeared on the radio through his hit songs like Fetch Your Life and others, helping him reach more popularity. Thanks to this, he charges around R55,000 per event, a fair price for such a successful hitmaker.
8. King Monada (R55,000)
- Full name: Khutso Steven Kgatle
- Date of birth: 25 November 1992
- Age: 30 years (as of 2023)
- Place of birth: Tzaneen, South Africa
- Instagram: @kingmonadamusic
- YouTube: King Monada Limpopo
King Monada began to make a name for himself in the industry after releasing his famous 2016 singles Ska Bhora Moreki and Malwedhe, which reached an impressive number nine on the iTunes Chart, along with number 54 on the Apple Music Chart. He also charges R55,000 for an event.
7. Dladla Mshunqisi (R60,000)
- Full name: Dladla Mshunqisi
- Date of birth: 30 November 1990
- Age: 32 years (as of 2023)
- Place of birth: KwaMashu, South Africa
- Instagram: @dladla_mshunqisi
Dladla Mshunqisi is famous for his unique sound and energetic performances. He has collaborated with other notable South African artists and released hit songs such as Pakisha, Cothoza, and Izibongo. Dladla Mshunqis charges around R60,000.
6. DJ Maphorisa (R65,000)
- Full name: Themba Sonnyboy Sekowe
- Date of birth: 15 November 1987
- Age: 35 years (as of 2023)
- Place of birth: Soshanguve, South Africa
- Instagram: @djmaphorisa
- YouTube: Dj Maphorisa
The Soshanguve-born record producer is known for significant hits like Banyana, Izolo, and Abalele. How much does Maphorisa charge per hour? He charges R200k for indoor events and R300k for outdoor events. The hitmaker charges a booking fee of R65,000.
5. Kwesta (R85,000)
- Full name: Senzo Brikka Vilakazi
- Date of birth: 11 August 1988
- Age: 34 years (as of 2023)
- Place of birth: Katlehong, South Africa
- Instagram: @kwestadakar
- YouTube: KwestaDaKAR
Kwesta's booking fee is around R85,000 for just 45 minutes. This should come as no surprise, as Kwesta frequents the top of the charts with significant songs like ngud', ngiyaz'fela ngawe, and even a global collection with American Rapper Wale on the hit single Spirit. The fee includes a two-piece band and the costs for his entourage.
4. Samthing Soweto (R100,000)
- Full name: Samkelo Lelethu Mdolomba
- Date of birth: 21 January 1988
- Age: 35 years (as of 2023)
- Place of birth: Soweto, South Africa
- Instagram: @samthingsoweto
- YouTube: Samthing Soweto
Reaching past the R100,000 benchmark is Samthing Soweto, a singer and songwriter that hails from Soweto (a clear major inspiration for his stage name). The fan favourite boasts a high fee with songs like Akanamali, Hey Wena, and Ndod'emnyama.
3. Nasty C (R100,000)
- Full name: Nsikayesizwe David Junior Ngcobo
- Date of birth: 11 February 1997
- Age: 26 years (as of 2023)
- Place of birth: Diepmeadow, South Africa
- Instagram: @nasty_csa
- YouTube: Nasty_C
Nasty C charges R100,000, which is no surprise considering their equally-impressive success. Hits like Best I Ever Had, Hell Naw, and Switched Up have made him a highly sought-after artist for music events.
2. Black Coffee (R150,000)
- Full name: Nkosinathi Innocent Maphumulo
- Date of birth: 28 January 1988
- Age: 35 years (as of 2023)
- Place of birth: Cape Town, South Africa
- Instagram: @realblackcoffee
- YouTube: Black Coffee
Black Coffee is a DJ, record producer and songwriter. He owns a record label Soulistic Music. He released his first album, Black Coffee, which incorporated elements of R&N and jazz. Black Coffee is one of the highest-paid musical artists charging a booking fee of R150,000.
1. Cassper Nyovest (R207,000)
- Full name: Refiloe Maele Phoolo
- Date of birth: 16 December 1990
- Age: 32 years (as of 2023)
- Place of birth: Mahikeng, South Africa
- Instagram: @casspernyovest
- YouTube: Cassper Nyovest
Who is the most expensive artist to book in South Africa? Cassper Nyovest is undoubtedly one of the biggest musical acts in the country and the most expensive to book. The rapper broke barriers with his "Fill Up" series, filling The Dome, then Orlando Stadium, and almost filling up FNB Stadium. But, considering his vast commercial success, how much does Cassper charge? The Gusheshe rapper charges a staggering total of R207,000.
Below is a summary table of how much South African artists charge as booking fees.
|Rank
|Artist
|Booking fee
|1
|Cassper Nyovest
|R207,000
|2
|Black Coffee
|R150,000
|3
|Nasty C
|R100,000
|4
|Samthing Soweto
|R100,000
|5
|Kwesta
|R85,000
|6
|DJ Maphorisa
|R65,000
|7
|Dladla Mshunqisi
|R60,000
|8
|King Monada
|R55,000
|9
|Prince Kaybee
|R55,000
|10
|A-Reece
|R50,000
Who is the cheapest artist to book in South Africa?
Some of the cheapest South African artists to book are Sje Konka at R10,000, Virgo Deep charges from R18,000 to R25,000, and DJ Zinhle charges R30,000.
How much does it cost to book Reece Madlisa and Zuma?
Reece Madlisa and Zuma charge R80,000 as a booking fee. They are childhood friends; however, people confuse them for being brothers. The duo have released songs such as Vsop, Iy'ntsimbi zase envy and iJob iJob.
Local celebrity booking fees can range from just a few thousand to over R100,000, with commercial success not continuously determining that amount. Some artists are happy with lower fees for their passion, and some make a massive event of it, bringing along an entire crew.
