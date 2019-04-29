Black Coffee’s biography: age, real name, wife, net worth
Black Coffee has received numerous iconic accolades for his unique deep house and classical music remix styles. He also adds some elements of R&B and jazz to his music. The South African DJ never pictured himself among the best African DJs worldwide or being listed in the Guinness Book of Records for his expertise. You can find out more about him below.
Black Coffee embraced his talent and aligned it with his goals. He trusted every step, from recording his first album in his bedroom to becoming one of the country's best DJs. Patience and resilience got him to the top positions and enabled him to work with legendary DJs like David Guetta.
Profile summary
|Full name
|Nkosinathi Innocent Maphumulo
|Stage name
|Black Coffee
|Birthdate
|11 March 1976
|Zodiac sign
|Pisces
|Age
|46 years (as of December 2022)
|Birthplace
|Durban, South Africa
|Mother
|Faith Dandala
|Nationality
|South African
|Education
|Technikon Natal (dropped out)
|Course
|Jazz Studies
|Career
|DJ, record producer, and songwriter
|Years active
|1994 - present
|Ex-spouse
|Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa (2011–2019)
|Children
|Esona, Anesu, Lilitha, and Asante
|Record label
|Soulistic Music
|Net worth
|Approx. $60 million
|@realblackcoffee
|@realblackcoffee
|@realblackcoffee
|Apple Music
|Black Coffee
|Deezer
|Black Coffee
|Spotify
|Black Coffee
|YouTube
|@realblackcoffee
Black Coffee's biography
Black Coffee's real name is Nkosinathi Innocent Maphumulo. He is a DJ, songwriter, and record producer. He was born on 11 March 1976 in Durban but grew up in the Eastern Cape Town region.
Nkosinathi's mother, Faith Dandala, raised him alone after parting ways with his dad. At the age of eight, they moved to a house in Mthatha in the Eastern Cape. The residence lacked essentials like running water and toilets.
Part of Black Coffee's daily chores was milking his grandmother's cows. He was part of his cousin's sound system crew for parties. The group stirred his passion for music.
How old is Black Coffee?
Black Coffee's age is 46 years old as of December 2022.
Who is Black Coffee's wife?
Black Coffee is currently single. He married TV presenter/actress Mbali Mlotshwa on 13 May 2011. They have two kids, Anesu and Asante, and they divorced in 2019. Black Coffee also has two children, Lilitha and Esona, from a previous relationship.
Mbali battled breast cancer twice and underwent a double mastectomy in 2013. She allegedly filed for divorce due to her husband's infidelity. DJ Black Coffee went for therapy during the divorce proceedings to overcome the public's harsh criticism for his actions.
How much did Black Coffee pay his ex-wife?
Reports had it that Maphumulo gave Mbali R100 000 monthly besides their child support agreement. The alimony payments included around R17 000 monthly for cosmetic upkeep, a massive amount for her depression clinic medical bill, and R30 000 monthly allowances.
Which of Black Coffee's children is also a musician?
Esona Maphumulo, DJ Black Coffee's eldest son, loves music like his father. He is 21 years old as of December 2022.
Black Coffee's career
Mamphumulo enrolled for Jazz Studies at Technikon Natal. He later dropped out with schoolmates Thandukwazi Sikhona (alias Demor) and Mnqobi Mdabe (alias Shota) to be Madal Kunene's backup singers.
The trio later formed an Afro-pop group called Simply Hot and Naturally African (SANA). Since Black Coffee was more interested in electronic music production, he left the group to learn music production.
Nkosinathi participated in 2003’s Red Bull Music Academy. The exposure at the academy helped him release his first hit, Happiness, which was featured on the DJs at Work album.
In 2005, he officially launched his career as a DJ by remixing Stimela (High Masekela's 1972 hit track). Black Coffee’s breakthrough inspired him to establish his record company, Soulistic Music, and release a self-titled debut album.
Black Coffee’s first album featured several top SA artists, including Busi Mhlongo, Hugh Masekela, and Thandiswa Mazwai. He used cheap software to create the album from his bedroom-turned-office.
Black Coffee’s albums
Nkosinathi has produced these albums and DVDs since 2005:
- 2005: Black Coffee
- 2007: Have Another One
- 2009: Home Brewed
- 2012: Africa Rising DVD
- 2012: Africa Rising CD
- 2015: Pieces of Me
- 2016: The Journey Continues EP
- 2018: Music is King EP
- 2021: Subconsciously
Black Coffee's awards
Black Coffee's 2005 self-titled debut album won the 2006 MTN SAMA awards. In 2010, he got into the Guinness Book of Records for deejaying at an event at Maponya Mall for sixty hours nonstop. The DJ has managed to win these awards and nominations in his entire career life:
|Year
|Awards
|Category
|Result
|2005
|SAMA
|Best Dance Album
|Won
|2010
|Health Magazine
|Best Man
|—
|2010
|SAMA
|Best Male Artist
|Won
|2010
|Metro FM Awards
|Best Dance Album
|Won
|2010
|Metro FM Awards
|Best Produced Album
|Won
|2011
|Channel O Award
|Most Talented Male Artist
|—
|2012
|Sunday Times Generation Next Award
|Coolest DJ
|—
|2013
|Sunday Times Generation Next Award
|Coolest DJ
|—
|2013
|SAMA
|Best Dance Album
|Won
|2014
|Sunday Times Generation Next Award
|Coolest DJ
|—
|2015
|DJ Awards
|Breakthrough DJ
|Won
|2016
|SAMA
|Best Engineered Album
|Won
|2016
|SAMA
|Album of the Year
|Won
|2016
|SAMA
|Best Dance Album
|Won
|2016
|DJ Awards
|Best Deep House DJ
|Won
|2016
|BET Award
|Best International Act: Africa
|Won
|2016
|DJ Awards
|Best Deep House DJ
|Won
|2017
|DJ Awards
|Best Deep House DJ
|Won
|2017
|Dance Music Awards South Africa
|Best International DJ
|Won
|2017
|Dance Music Awards South Africa
|Best International Producer
|Won
|2018
|SAMA
|Album of the Year
|Nominated
|2018
|SAMA
|Best Dance Album
|Nominated
|2018
|SAMA
|Male Artist of the Year
|Won
|2019
|DJ Awards
|Best International DJ
|Nominated
|2019
|DJ Awards
|Best Deep House DJ
|Won
|2022
|Grammy Awards
|Best Dance/Electronic Album
|Won
|2022
|Headies
|Best Southern African Artist Of The Year
|Pending
Black Coffee's Grammy award in 2022
The 2021 Subconsciously album gave Black Coffee the DJ a Grammy in April 2022. He thanked global star Pharrell Williams, French DJ David Guetta, and other artists who featured on it. Part of Black Coffee's speech at the Grammys was:
The main reason I do what I do is to carry the flag of my country. To be recognized in this way outside of a 'World Music' category makes all of the hard work worth it.
South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa's congratulations message to Black Coffee was:
Thank you for flying the flag and inspiring a new generation of talent to take over the world.
DJ Black Coffee's songs
These are five of DJ Black Coffee's top songs:
1. Black Coffee ft. Nakhane Toure - We Dance Again
This is one of Black Coffee's best 2016 tracks. The beats can make you shake your head subconsciously or decide to hit the dancefloor to release excess energy from your body. We Dance Again has amassed 2.7 million views as of December 2022.
2. Black Coffee ft. Mque - Come With Me
https://youtu.be/osQUJTBGCMs
Mque's voice combines with the Afro-pop beats to give the song the right feel. Come With Me evokes strong emotions in the listener. The song has garnered 3.7 million views as of December 2022.
3. Black Coffee & David Guetta ft. Delilah Montagu - Drive
The hype and calming beats in this track make it a masterpiece. Delilah Montagu brings a unique element to Black Coffee and David Guetta’s Drive song. The song has 9.6 million views as of December 2022.
4. Black Coffee ft. Shekhinah - Your Eyes
5.4 million people have listed to Black Coffee and Shekhinah's Your Eyes song as of December 2022. They did justice to this song by giving it strong and modest beats that match Shekhinah’s musically commanding voice.
5. Black Coffee ft. Sabrina Claudio - SBCNCSLY
The SBCNCSLY track makes people realize Sabrina Claudio is among the most underrated SA female artists. Black Coffee's beats and her vocals create nothing but magic. The song is about women craving passionate and endless love after healing from toxic relationships. It has 2.8 million views as of this writing.
What is Black Coffee's net worth?
DJ Black Coffee's net worth of $60 million (around 1,063,815,000 in 2022) makes the DJ one of Africa's wealthiest musicians. He is only $20 million behind Senegalese-American singer Akon.
How did Black Coffee lose his arm?
The DJ performs with one hand. In 1990, he was part of the people celebrating Nelson Mandela's release from prison on the streets of Ngangelizwe. A car ploughed into the crowd and left him with a brachial plexus injury. The doctors who initially examined Black Coffee's hand believed it was a minor fracture. Nkosinathi eventually lost his arm because of the condition.
Facts about Black Coffee the DJ
- Black Coffee performed at America's prestigious Coachella music festival in Ibiza.
- The DJ has performed in many luxurious clubs around the world.
- His son accompanied him to collect his first Grammy.
- SA's Kwaito music genre pioneer, Mdlongwa, helped Black Coffee create his music label.
Black Coffee has created many songs that match international standards. One of his most outstanding achievements is winning a Grammy. The DJ is grateful to South Africans and people outside SA who support his work.
