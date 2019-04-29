Black Coffee’s biography: age, real name, wife, net worth

Black Coffee has received numerous iconic accolades for his unique deep house and classical music remix styles. He also adds some elements of R&B and jazz to his music. The South African DJ never pictured himself among the best African DJs worldwide or being listed in the Guinness Book of Records for his expertise. You can find out more about him below.

Black Coffee wearing black T-shirts. Photo: @realblackcoffee (modified by author)

Black Coffee embraced his talent and aligned it with his goals. He trusted every step, from recording his first album in his bedroom to becoming one of the country's best DJs. Patience and resilience got him to the top positions and enabled him to work with legendary DJs like David Guetta.

Profile summary

Full name Nkosinathi Innocent Maphumulo Stage name Black Coffee Birthdate 11 March 1976 Zodiac sign Pisces Age 46 years (as of December 2022) Birthplace Durban, South Africa Mother Faith Dandala Nationality South African Education Technikon Natal (dropped out) Course Jazz Studies Career DJ, record producer, and songwriter Years active 1994 - present Ex-spouse Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa (2011–2019) Children Esona, Anesu, Lilitha, and Asante Record label Soulistic Music Net worth Approx. $60 million Facebook @realblackcoffee Instagram @realblackcoffee Twitter @realblackcoffee Apple Music Black Coffee Deezer Black Coffee Spotify Black Coffee YouTube @realblackcoffee

Black Coffee's biography

Black Coffee's real name is Nkosinathi Innocent Maphumulo. He is a DJ, songwriter, and record producer. He was born on 11 March 1976 in Durban but grew up in the Eastern Cape Town region.

Nkosinathi's mother, Faith Dandala, raised him alone after parting ways with his dad. At the age of eight, they moved to a house in Mthatha in the Eastern Cape. The residence lacked essentials like running water and toilets.

Part of Black Coffee's daily chores was milking his grandmother's cows. He was part of his cousin's sound system crew for parties. The group stirred his passion for music.

How old is Black Coffee?

Black Coffee's age is 46 years old as of December 2022.

Black Coffee spinning his deejaying machine and holding headsets. Photo: @realblackcoffee (modified by author)

Who is Black Coffee's wife?

Black Coffee is currently single. He married TV presenter/actress Mbali Mlotshwa on 13 May 2011. They have two kids, Anesu and Asante, and they divorced in 2019. Black Coffee also has two children, Lilitha and Esona, from a previous relationship.

Mbali battled breast cancer twice and underwent a double mastectomy in 2013. She allegedly filed for divorce due to her husband's infidelity. DJ Black Coffee went for therapy during the divorce proceedings to overcome the public's harsh criticism for his actions.

How much did Black Coffee pay his ex-wife?

Reports had it that Maphumulo gave Mbali R100 000 monthly besides their child support agreement. The alimony payments included around R17 000 monthly for cosmetic upkeep, a massive amount for her depression clinic medical bill, and R30 000 monthly allowances.

Which of Black Coffee's children is also a musician?

Esona Maphumulo, DJ Black Coffee's eldest son, loves music like his father. He is 21 years old as of December 2022.

Black Coffee's career

Mamphumulo enrolled for Jazz Studies at Technikon Natal. He later dropped out with schoolmates Thandukwazi Sikhona (alias Demor) and Mnqobi Mdabe (alias Shota) to be Madal Kunene's backup singers.

The trio later formed an Afro-pop group called Simply Hot and Naturally African (SANA). Since Black Coffee was more interested in electronic music production, he left the group to learn music production.

Black Coffee’s holding his 2022 Grammy award. Photo: @realblackcoffee (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Nkosinathi participated in 2003’s Red Bull Music Academy. The exposure at the academy helped him release his first hit, Happiness, which was featured on the DJs at Work album.

In 2005, he officially launched his career as a DJ by remixing Stimela (High Masekela's 1972 hit track). Black Coffee’s breakthrough inspired him to establish his record company, Soulistic Music, and release a self-titled debut album.

Black Coffee’s first album featured several top SA artists, including Busi Mhlongo, Hugh Masekela, and Thandiswa Mazwai. He used cheap software to create the album from his bedroom-turned-office.

Black Coffee’s albums

Nkosinathi has produced these albums and DVDs since 2005:

2005: Black Coffee

2007: Have Another One

2009: Home Brewed

2012: Africa Rising DVD

DVD 2012: Africa Rising CD

CD 2015: Pieces of Me

2016: The Journey Continues EP

EP 2018: Music is King EP

EP 2021: Subconsciously

Black Coffee's awards

Black Coffee's 2005 self-titled debut album won the 2006 MTN SAMA awards. In 2010, he got into the Guinness Book of Records for deejaying at an event at Maponya Mall for sixty hours nonstop. The DJ has managed to win these awards and nominations in his entire career life:

Year Awards Category Result 2005 SAMA Best Dance Album Won 2010 Health Magazine Best Man — 2010 SAMA Best Male Artist Won 2010 Metro FM Awards Best Dance Album Won 2010 Metro FM Awards Best Produced Album Won 2011 Channel O Award Most Talented Male Artist — 2012 Sunday Times Generation Next Award Coolest DJ — 2013 Sunday Times Generation Next Award Coolest DJ — 2013 SAMA Best Dance Album Won 2014 Sunday Times Generation Next Award Coolest DJ — 2015 DJ Awards Breakthrough DJ Won 2016 SAMA Best Engineered Album Won 2016 SAMA Album of the Year Won 2016 SAMA Best Dance Album Won 2016 DJ Awards Best Deep House DJ Won 2016 BET Award Best International Act: Africa Won 2016 DJ Awards Best Deep House DJ Won 2017 DJ Awards Best Deep House DJ Won 2017 Dance Music Awards South Africa Best International DJ Won 2017 Dance Music Awards South Africa Best International Producer Won 2018 SAMA Album of the Year Nominated 2018 SAMA Best Dance Album Nominated 2018 SAMA Male Artist of the Year Won 2019 DJ Awards Best International DJ Nominated 2019 DJ Awards Best Deep House DJ Won 2022 Grammy Awards Best Dance/Electronic Album Won 2022 Headies Best Southern African Artist Of The Year Pending

Black Coffee's Grammy award in 2022

The 2021 Subconsciously album gave Black Coffee the DJ a Grammy in April 2022. He thanked global star Pharrell Williams, French DJ David Guetta, and other artists who featured on it. Part of Black Coffee's speech at the Grammys was:

The main reason I do what I do is to carry the flag of my country. To be recognized in this way outside of a 'World Music' category makes all of the hard work worth it.

South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa's congratulations message to Black Coffee was:

Thank you for flying the flag and inspiring a new generation of talent to take over the world.

DJ Black Coffee's songs

These are five of DJ Black Coffee's top songs:

1. Black Coffee ft. Nakhane Toure - We Dance Again

This is one of Black Coffee's best 2016 tracks. The beats can make you shake your head subconsciously or decide to hit the dancefloor to release excess energy from your body. We Dance Again has amassed 2.7 million views as of December 2022.

2. Black Coffee ft. Mque - Come With Me

https://youtu.be/osQUJTBGCMs

Mque's voice combines with the Afro-pop beats to give the song the right feel. Come With Me evokes strong emotions in the listener. The song has garnered 3.7 million views as of December 2022.

3. Black Coffee & David Guetta ft. Delilah Montagu - Drive

The hype and calming beats in this track make it a masterpiece. Delilah Montagu brings a unique element to Black Coffee and David Guetta’s Drive song. The song has 9.6 million views as of December 2022.

Black Coffee with his mum and son. Photo: @realblackcoffee (modified by author)

Source: UGC

4. Black Coffee ft. Shekhinah - Your Eyes

5.4 million people have listed to Black Coffee and Shekhinah's Your Eyes song as of December 2022. They did justice to this song by giving it strong and modest beats that match Shekhinah’s musically commanding voice.

5. Black Coffee ft. Sabrina Claudio - SBCNCSLY

The SBCNCSLY track makes people realize Sabrina Claudio is among the most underrated SA female artists. Black Coffee's beats and her vocals create nothing but magic. The song is about women craving passionate and endless love after healing from toxic relationships. It has 2.8 million views as of this writing.

What is Black Coffee's net worth?

DJ Black Coffee's net worth of $60 million (around 1,063,815,000 in 2022) makes the DJ one of Africa's wealthiest musicians. He is only $20 million behind Senegalese-American singer Akon.

How did Black Coffee lose his arm?

The DJ performs with one hand. In 1990, he was part of the people celebrating Nelson Mandela's release from prison on the streets of Ngangelizwe. A car ploughed into the crowd and left him with a brachial plexus injury. The doctors who initially examined Black Coffee's hand believed it was a minor fracture. Nkosinathi eventually lost his arm because of the condition.

Facts about Black Coffee the DJ

Black Coffee performed at America's prestigious Coachella music festival in Ibiza.

The DJ has performed in many luxurious clubs around the world.

His son accompanied him to collect his first Grammy.

SA's Kwaito music genre pioneer, Mdlongwa, helped Black Coffee create his music label.

Black Coffee has created many songs that match international standards. One of his most outstanding achievements is winning a Grammy. The DJ is grateful to South Africans and people outside SA who support his work.

