Cassper Nyovest is trending after revealing during a recent livestream that his wife is not materialistic, despite liking nice things, a quality he admires

Several clips from the livestream have since gained thousands of comments and reactions online

Amid the now-viral clips, his failed marriage with Thobeka Majozi was also brought into the conversation

South African rapper Cassper Nyovest is making headlines after he opened up about why he loves his wife during a recent live stream.

Cassper Nyovest has been winning big of late when it comes to streaming.

He has quickly become one of the most celebrated SA stars and has upped his game for streaming.

Nyovest praises Pulane’s modest approach to wealth

Thanks to his huge social media following, he often trends whenever he posts.

Cassper Nyovest is trending after he revealed that his wife, Pulane, is not “materialistic.”

While describing her as someone who loves nice things, Cassper Nyovest did mention that Pulane is not materialistic. The award-winning rapper said:

“My wife is not materialistic. She just likes nice things, but properly. You need to get a girl who likes nice things in a proper way."

He also revealed that his wife can blend luxury and affordability without stress. Cassper Nyovest added:

“My wife can wear an LV bag, a coat from Shein, jeans from Zara, a vest from Mr Price and shoes from China Mall.”

Several clips from the now-viral stream have been making the rounds online.

Popular blog MDN News also reposted one of the now-viral clips, and Mzansi quickly flooded the comments section.

Cassper Nyovest’s surprise marriage to Pulane

Cassper Nyovest tied the knot with his childhood friend Pulane in 2024.

News of their marriage made the rounds a few months after Cassper Nyovest confirmed his divorce from Thobeka Majozi.

In 2024, Cassper Nyovest made headlines when he opened up about his love life on Mpoomy Ledwaba’s podcast.

Despite confirming their fallout, Cassper Nyovest also revealed that she had hurt her.

Thobeka Majozi opens up about her failed relationship with Nyovest

However, Thobeka Majozi made headlines last year when she opened up about her failed relationship with Cassper Nyovest.

She revealed that she was in the hospital for months after their son was diagnosed with cancer.

Majozi made it known while in the hospital with their son, Cassper, was seeing someone she knew..

She even made it known that Cassper Nyovest allowed the woman to disrespect Majozi at the time.

Majozi shared more about their failed relationship with a string of Instagram posts. In one of her posts, she said:

“After finding out, he ended it with her and tried to make amends with me.

"I could not trust someone who could hurt me at my lowest or allow another woman to disrespect his woman."

Cassper Nyovest shares sweet moment with wife Pulane

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Cassper Nyovest wows fans with his photo with Pulane.

The star is not camera-shy and always tags along with his wife for some picture-perfect photos that often trend.

