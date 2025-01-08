Award-winning musician Cassper Nyovest recently shared an adorable photo with his wife, Pulane Phoolo

The popular couple trended on social media when the rapper shared their photo on his Instagram

South Africans couldn't get enough of Cassper and Pulane's cute picture who are cuddling in the rainy weather

Cassper Nyovest shares a cute photo with his wife Pulane Phoolo. Images: @casspernyovest

Cassper Nyovest and his wife Pulane Phoolo left social media users drooling over their latest photo on Tuesday, 7 January. The viral photo shows the couple cuddling on the couch while looking out of the window.

Their latest photo comes after his wife got dragged on social media in his music video.

The newlyweds who recently joined the trending couple's challenge shared their cute photo on Instagram.

Nyovest shared the adorable photo and captioned it:

"Ereng weather? (How's the weather). Ke di BMW."

South Africans respond to photo

Celebrity blogger Musa Khawula also shared the photo of the rapper Cassper Nyovest and his wife Pulane Phoolo.

@Loulou_bhaybe said:

"I love how they are pushing the ‘Let’s be your favourite couple' content."

@Tshidii_g replied:

"Cassper wasn’t gonna marry any other girl. It had to be her."

@Ditto_Ne said:

"Where can one find those kind of curtains? They look dope."

@MuzieSndlovu wrote:

"He's very happy shem. You must marry your best friend."

@Amos93326 replied:

"Beautiful mind from his album Solomon said it all. Even with Pulane if they don't make it, we'll know through his songs because he puts his life in his songs."

@BrianJnrMalatji said:

"He married his childhood friend, someone who loves him genuinely. Someone who will look after his finances with care because she knew him before fame. I respect him for this."

@TopG_level wrote:

"Happiness is marrying your friend."

@m_kobene said:

"Hoping they are this chilled and calm off the portraits."

Pulane is a housewife

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported in September 2024 that Pulane Phoolo revealed that Cassper Nyovest asked her to resign from her corporate job to be a housewife.

The social media influencer shared on her Instagram account that she was in corporate from 2017 till last year (2023).

Source: Briefly News