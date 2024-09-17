Cassper Nyovest's wife, Pulane, recently let followers in and gave them an idea of how she's living

The newly-wed revealed that her hubby asked her to resign from her corporate job to be a stay-at-home wife

Of course, this sparked a mixture of reactions from netizens, both of praise for Mufasa and of criticism for Pulane

Cassper Nyovest’s wife, Pulane, says the rapper asked her to be a housewife. Images: casspernyovest

Imagine Mzansi's shock when they learned that Cassper Nyovest asked his wife to resign from her corporate job to be a housewife.

Pulane Phoolo shares details of her life

It's not every day that Mzansi learns some juicy details about Cassper Nyovest's marriage, so when screenshots of the rapper's wife's Q and A made their way to the socials, they were trending in no time.

The ever-so-private Pulane Phoolo recently let followers in on how she lives and shared personal details, including her past studies and employment.

One follower asked her what she studied and if she had ever worked in corporate, to which Pulane answered:

"I studied Information Systems. Yes, I was in corporate from 2017 till last year."

The newly-wed went on to answer another question, in which she revealed that she was not working anymore as per her childhood love's request:

"My husband asked me to resign and be a housewife."

Twitter (X) user KingDon_za shared the screenshots:

Mzansi reacts to Pulane's comments

Netizens praised Cassper and said Pulane was living their dream life:

manliketumi joked:

"Cassper doesn't want work husbands."

Eudaimonia_locs confessed:

"To be honest, I also want to be a housewife eventually."

mizzzidc said:

"I am also studying information Science; all I need is a husband now."

Khanya354689 advised:

"Don't get married without money, otherwise you will stress someone's daughter."

Meanwhile, others claimed that what Mufasa did was nothing to aspire to:

Random_Mbali said:

"Maybe I’m boring, but this is not something I’d want for myself."

queenmoroka01 wrote:

"No ways. I have my own dreams and aspirations outside of marriage."

Random_Mbali posted:

"Depending on a man? I wouldn’t recommend it."

__Matshidiso advised:

"Ladies, please go to school; she’s an anomaly."

