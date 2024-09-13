Cassper Nyovest's baby sister, Tsholofelo, recently shared a cute photo hanging out with the rapper's baby mama

The pair took a snap with little Khotso, who bore a striking resemblance to his superstar dad

Mzansi weighed in on the photo and debated over Tsholo's relationship with her sister-in-law

Mzansi debated over the relationship between Cassper Nyovest’s sister and his baby mama. Images: casspernyovest, bexxdoesitbetter

A photo of Cassper Nyovest's sister, Tsholofelo, with his baby mama and son is making the rounds online and sparked a fierce debate.

Cassper Nyovest's sister and baby mama hang out

Cassper Nyovest has a big family, and fans recently got to see how far his family tree stretches.

The rapper's baby sister, Tsholofelo, after whom he named his debut album, recently shared a photo with Mufasa's baby mama, Thobeka Majozi and their son, Khotso.

Despite the couple's efforts to hide their son's face, gossipmonger, Musa Khawula, made a spicy reveal and shared the trio's cute selfie while reportedly out in Durban:

"Cassper Nyovest's sister, Tsholofelo Phoolo, is currently in Durban with Thobeka Majozi, who is Cassper Nyovest's ex-girlfriend and baby mama."

And what would be a Musa Khawula post without a spicy disclaimer? The controversial tattletale also revealed that Tsholo does not follow Mufasa's wife, Pulane, on social media:

"Tsholofelo Phoolo is not following Cassper Nyovest's wife, Pulane Mojaki, on any social platform."

Mzansi weighs in on Tsholofelo and Thobeka's photo

Netizens debated on Tsholo's relationship, or lack thereof, with her new sister-in-law, Pulane, and her apparent close bond with Thobeka:

LoveSaidNotSo said:

"You don’t see how messy sisters are until you’re in this situation. Like, yes, you liked his ex more, and that’s okay, but the fact that she and the wife are not following each other is giving 'My brother should’ve married the ex.'"

emily_teffoME advised:

"Never stop being an aunt to your brother's kids because he broke up with the mother of those kids. The kids will always be your blood; keep them close."

kay_living_ wrote:

"The fact is that Pulane is Cassper's wife, not his sister's. So, Tsholo can do as she pleases."

JusticeShai posted:

"Pulane is not married to Tsholofelo, and Tsholofelo can spend her time with whoever she wants."

hleceleg responded:

"Its normal, the sisters-in-law mostly will take the baby mama's side and ignore the wife."

Thokoza88288017 added:

"Unmarried, jealous sisters-in-law are a pandemic."

Cassper Nyovest's baby mama brags about her faith

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Cassper Nyovest's baby mama, Thobeka Majozi, bragging about her faith.

Bexx took pride in being a "Jesus Girl", and appears to be loving every minute of it.

