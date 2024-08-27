Cassper Nyovest's baby mama, Thobeka Majozi, recently bragged about being a Jesus girl

The influencer and mother of one said she made being a Jesus girl her lifestyle and appears to be loving every minute of it

Mzansi gushed over Bexx's good looks and insane face card, saying being devoted to God was the right choice

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Thobeka “Bexx” Majozi says she made being a Jesus girl her lifestyle. Images: bexxdoesitbetter

Source: Instagram

Thobeka Majozi recently took to her social media to declare her pride in being a Jesus girl.

Thobeka Majozi brags about her relationship with God

When she's not showing off her stunning photos and motherhood journey, Thobeka Majozi shares the word of God, and today is no different.

Having apparently given her life to God, Bexx, famously known as Cassper Nyovest's baby mama, has shared several scriptures on her social media page and recently spoke about growing her relationship with the Almighty.

Taking to her Instagram page, the influencer proudly declared her devotion to God, saying she made it her way of life. Her post was accompanied by a gorgeous selfie of Bexx rocking a fringe wig and a face card that never declines:

"Jesus girl era turned into a lifestyle."

Mzansi reacts to Thobeka Majozi's post

Netizens declared that God was the way, while others fawned over Bexx's stunning photo:

amandasomana said:

"The most gorgeous babe."

official_phiri posted:

"Jesus girls worldwide. Love you, sisi."

South African media personality, Ayanda Thabethe, wrote:

"You’re a beauty!"

ndebele.lungile supported Thobeka:

"You chose well, you chose life, you chose Jesus the Saviour."

owam.ganca was obsessed:

"This is no longer a face card; that's a face bank!"

palesa_ramotso responded:

"I love it for you! Being in the kingdom of the Lord is amazing; the peace we get surpasses all understanding."

Cassper Nyovest preaches at a show

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Cassper Nyovest preaching in the middle of his performance.

While netizens criticised the rapper and accused him of falling off after AKA's death, fans encouraged him and supported his transformation:

Lilisa67290976 said:

"That was amazing! He is truly invincible."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News