Mzansi recently weighed in on a video of Cassper Nyovest preaching during one of his shows

The rapper stopped his performance to share the word of God before switching to a worship song

Mzansi's reactions to the show were mixed, with many claiming that Mufasa hasn't been the same since AKA passed away

A video of Cassper Nyovest preaching during a performance sparked mixed reactions on social media.

Cassper Nyovest preaches during performance

Since becoming a born-again Christian, Cassper Nyovest has been unapologetic about his faith and uses every opportunity to share the word of God with his audience.

Whether it's on social media or during a church sermon, Mufasa is always ready to drop some jewels about God's mercy, and his latest message topped social media trends.

In a video shared by Twitter (X) user uuniversalmusic, Cassper is seen on stage performing his hit song, Doc Shebeleza, before the music cuts and he preaches the word of God.

Soon after, the rapper surprised many when he began performing a worship song and having the crowd sing along.

It's clear that Cassper's new-found faith has made a significant change in his life, and he uses his influence to help fans follow God's message:

Mzansi weighs in on Cassper Nyovest's video

Netizens bashed Cassper's performance, claiming that he hasn't been the same since AKA passed away:

ms_nkoana claimed:

"AKA was a big part of his music career."

Seko_Thando wrote:

'I don't know why Cass gives me Kanye West vibes."

Tshia629122 said:

"Glory to Cass, but you're honestly right, fam. He has been on the dry side since Supa Mega died."

siboniso_c54042 posted:

"The sad truth that many people don't like to agree with."

Meanwhile, others defended Mufasa, saying there was nothing wrong with being a devout Christian:

Lilisa67290976 said:

"That was amazing! He is truly invincible."

KEKETHULO71 defended Cassper:

"You people think you know everything about people's lives. I mean, what can be wrong if someone changes their life?"

lesomo_sunny wrote:

"Your Supa Mega is in hell right now, regretting all the things he did when he was still alive, and Cass is just trying to make sure that he doesn't end up where he is."

Cassper Nyovest shares tips with Nasty C

In more Cassper Nyovest updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to the rapper's encouraging words to Nasty C.

Mufasa shared some tips with Nasty after the Bad Hair rapper announced his lifestyle change.

