Cassper Nyovest recently gave a testimony at the Covenant Fellowship Church International in Durban

The rapper was invited to speak to the congregation about his journey to Christ, and his message received a huge applause

But it was a different story online when netizens threw shade at Mufasa's unexpected move to Christianity

Mzansi expressed mixed reactions to Cassper Nyovest's testimony at the Covenant Fellowship Church International. Images: casspernyovest

Cassper Nyovest shared a testimony at the Covenant Fellowship Church International in Durban, and received mixed reactions from fans who were proud, and netizens who questioned his beliefs.

Cassper Nyovest shares testimony in church

Cassper Nyovest recently shared his story with a large congregation at the Covenant Fellowship Church International in uMhlathuze, Durban.

Previously, Briefly News reported on Mufasa's announcement that he had been invited to give a testimony at the famous church, saying he was both excited and nervous.

Taking to his Instagram story, the born-again rapper was a natural when he shared the word of God with the CFCI congregation, as well as his journey to Christianity.

Twitter (X) user MDN News shared some of the clips from Cassper's testimony:

Mzansi weighs in on Cassper Nyovest's testimony

Fans showed love to Mufasa and admired him for following the path to God:

ronaldanele was proud:

"He's really moving in a different direction now."

Bhuti_melo said:

"Indeed, God used him."

Isabella25_12 posted:

"I like the way he is moving; he's on the right path."

Meanwhile, some netizens questioned the rapper's beliefs and threw shade at his testimony:

Qengi_ threw shade:

"On one hand, he sells alcohol; on the other, he's busy with Jesus. Okay."

Deefada13 speculated:

"It seems like death is calling for the brother, and he's getting ready for it."

visse_ss joked:

"Soon, he will open his own church."

jonatha22520691 judged Cassper:

"A testimony in black Air forces is wild work."

TEARSJR said:

"There is a lot of money in the name of Jesus."

Cassper Nyovest announces new song

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Cassper Nyovest announcing that he has new music on the way.

The rapper's release date sparked outrage, with netizens criticising Mufasa for making them wait months for one song.

