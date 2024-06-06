Cassper Nyovest announced that he has new music slated for release in August 2024

The rapper shared a preview of his upcoming song, Utlwa , which takes inspiration from the Kwaito era

Fans are raving over the new jam, while others are frustrated by the long wait for Mufasa's song

Cassper Nyovest announced his upcoming song, 'Utlwa', dropping in August. Images: casspernyovest

Source: Twitter

Cassper Nyovest is officially ending his hiatus and plans to release new music. The rapper says he intends to drop a Kwaito-inspired song soon, and fans can't wait to taste what he's been cooking.

Cassper Nyovest previews upcoming song

Mufasa is back, and the nation is about to feast!

It appears Cassper Nyovest is ready to finally deliver on his promise to release new music after months of teasing his supporters.

Taking to his Twitter (X) page, the Doc Shebeleza hitmaker shared a preview of his upcoming song, Utlwa, slated for release on 2 August 2024.

Drawing influence from the Kwaito era, Mufasa has been known to find inspiration from musicians from the 90s and early 2000s, which is how projects like Sweet and Short and some of the rapper's most popular tunes were birthed.

The rapper's latest track carries similarities to songs from the aforementioned project, proving the timelessness of Kwaito music:

Mzansi reacts to Cassper Nyovest's music announcement

Fans can't wait for Mufasa's new track, and others complained about the long wait:

_wizdomination said:

"Okay, now this sounds interesting."

Gago_G1 was relieved:

"I knew my Goat would come through for us."

UrbanStreetZA wrote:

"This is the Cassper Nyovest I like."

iamSIMELANE_TC cheered:

"Feels good to be your fan, King Mufasa."

OKHhttp posted:

"I hope you got a verse for KB after he called you Sasko Sam."

Prince Kaybee fires shots at Cassper Nyovest

In more Cassper Nyovest updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to Prince Kaybee firing shots at the rapper and calling him names.

During an interview, Kaybee took a jab at Mufasa, poking fun at his height while comparing him to a famous mascot, and surprisingly, netizens didn't take a liking to that:

bydega_ said:

"So many people are annoyed by this guy."

Source: Briefly News