Cassper Nyovest is no longer rapping about fast cars and beautiful women. The award-winning rapper who is now a born-again Christian is using his talent to give glory to the Lord Almighty.

Cassper Nyovest shares snippet of his gospel track

South African rapper Cassper Nyovest has been hinting that he is working on a new gospel song. The star made headlines when he announced that he is now a Christian and is leaving his past life behind. A video of his private baptism was leaked on social media.

Taking to his Instagram page, the Tito Mboweni hitmaker shared a snippet of his upcoming gospel song. He said God has been keeping him safe and sound. The post's caption read:

"My Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ has been keeping me safe and sound. I have been experiencing peace and more peace abundantly. Life and more life abundantly. I have grown to understand that it's not about how well I'm performing as a Christian but about how well he lived."

Fans react to Cassper Nyovest's gospel track

It looks like Mzansi is loving this new Cassper Nyovest. Many said they can't wait for the rapper to drop his gospel track.

@kgaozer said:

"It's all about HIM with everything anything HE is king of kings. Glory to HIM."

@athizenani commented:

"Happy Sunday cass can't wait for you to drop this song "

@ngenov002 noted:

"Amen hallelujah his Grace is sufficient for us all "

@connie_ferguson wrote:

"@casspernyovest - Glory to God.❤️"

@esangweniguesthouse said:

"Hey Cass, you just can't explain the ever lasting joy and peace obe finds in receiving Jesus Christ as the Lord and Savior."

