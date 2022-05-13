Big Brother Mzansi star Themba, aka Ghost, has dropped his 3-track EP and his fans known as the Ghost Nation are going gaga on the timeline

The star features his Afrotainment boss, DJ Tira, Qwabe Twins, Prince Bulo and Skye Wanda in the banging project currently dominating the charts on music streaming platforms

The second-runner up's fans praised their fave for dropping bangers and also applauded DJ Tira for continuing opening doors for talented artists like Themba

Big Brother Mzansi star Themba has launched his first EP. The competition's second runner-up dropped the project with three tracks on Friday morning, 13 May.

‘Big Brother Mzansi’ Star Themba has launched his first EP. Image: @bigbromzansi

Source: Instagram

The fan-fave features the likes of DJ Tira, Qwabe Twins, Prince Bulo and Skye Wanda in the project that's curenntly dominating on all digital music streaming services.

The hashtag #GhostEP is topping the trends list on Twitter as his fans praise him for dropping only banging tunes. ZAlebs reports he dropped the project under DJ Tira's record label, Afrotainment.

The Ghost Nation, his fans, cannot believe that their fave finally has professional songs out on digital platforms. They shared that the EP is fire.

@thabethephumla1 said:

"Today is not even about stanship, please, it’s about Themba dropping 3 bangers. No ways. You cannot be hating."

@thujahWenu commented:

"This EP is fire. Well done Themba Broly."

@Erickmabunda wrote:

"Jokes aside, Dj Tira is good at sporting talent and who to bet on. Dude, look at the #GhostEP."

@mobu_ras added:

"All 3 songs in the top 5? This is madness!! Real madness!! I'm so proud of this boy."

DJ Tira parties it up with #BBMzansi star Themba

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that DJ Tira took to social media to share a snap of himself with Big Brother Mzansi star, Themba. The Thank You Mr DJ hitmaker and Ghost partied up a storm in Moloko, Pretoria.

Themba's fans known as #GhostNation were happy to see their fave rubbing shoulders with one of the big boys of the Mzansi music industry since he is an aspiring musician.

Other former #BBMzansi housemates such as Libo, Tulz and Vyno were also in the building. Makoya Bearings took to Instagram on Monday, 11 April to share the snaps of himself with Themba.

