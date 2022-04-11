DJ Tira and Big Brother Mzansi Top 3 contestant, Themba, partied it up in Moloko, Pretoria over the weekend and the #GhostNation is here for it

Makoya Bearings took to his timeline to share the snaps of himself, Ghost, Libo, Vyno and Tulz having a good time at th popular club

Themba's fans were happy to see their fave hanging with one of the big boys of the Mzansi entertainment industry and asked the Afrotainment boss to sign him

DJ Tira has taken to social media to share a snap of himself with Big Brother Mzansi star, Themba. The Thank You Mr DJ hitmaker and Ghost partied up a storm in Moloko, Pretoria over the weekend.

DJ Tira and ‘Big Brother Mzansi’ star Themba partied it up in Pretoria. Image: @djtira, @bigbromzansi

Source: Instagram

Themba's fans known as #GhostNation were happy to see their fave rubbing shoulders with one of the big boys of the Mzansi music industry since he is an aspiring musician.

Other former #BBMzansi housemates such as Libo, Tulz and Vyno were also in the building. Makoya Bearings took to Instagram on Monday, 11 April to share the snaps of himself with Themba. He captioned the pics:

"Izinja ze turn up."

Themba's fans took to Tira's timeline to thank him for partying with Ghost. Many urged the Afrotainment boss to sign Themba.

graciouschoolwe added:

"When the star meets a superstar."

sisipho_myemane commented:

"My Ghost, Thembinator our King. Enjoy yourself!"

owethu6119 wrote:

"All my faves in one picture. Malume, Themba, Libo, Tulz and Vyno. Listen."

elsymtsweni said:

"#ThembaBroly the Ghost himself. I love this guy shem."

boitumelomotsoatsoe commented:

"Malume and the Ghost."

gofiwasethebe wrote:

"My Themba chilling with the big boys. Love to see it."

praciousfikile added:

"Our very own @thembabroly, keep shining, Ghost. We love you. And thank you Malume. One love."

David Tlale styles Themba for Real Housewives of Lagos launch party

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that the hashtag #ThembaXDavidTlale trended on social media. Themba's fans popularly known as the #GhostNation took to social media to react to the snaps of Themba rocking a David Tlale designer outfit.

The popular Mzansi designer styled the Top 3 Big Brother Mzansi star for the The Real Housewives of Lagos launch. Themba looked dapper in his posh outfit made specifically for him by the talented designer.

The star's fans took to Twitter to praise David Tlale for dressing their fave. They also shared how happy they were that Themba was smiling after losing out to Mpho on the game. Mpho took home the R2 million grand prize a few days ago.

