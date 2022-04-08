David Tlale is trending on social media after styling fan-fave Themba at the star-studded launch of The Real Housewives of Lagos

The hashtag #ThembaXDavidTlale is topping the trends list as peeps share their thoughts on the lux outfit that Themba rocked at the ceremony

Themba's stans, the #GhostNation, thanked the world-renowned local designer for designing a perfect outfit for the former Big Brother Mzansi contestant

The hashtag #ThembaXDavidTlale is trending on social media. Themba's fans popularly known as the #GhostNation have taken to social media to react to the snaps of Themba rocking a David Tlale designer outfit.

David Tlale styled 'BBMzansi' star Themba for the 'RHOL' event.

Source: Instagram

The popular Mzansi designer styled the Top 3 Big Brother Mzansi star at The Real Housewives of Lagos launch. Themba looked dapper in his posh outfit made specifically for him by the talented designer.

The star's fans took to Twitter to praise David Tlale for dressing their fave. They also shared how happy they were that Themba was smiling after losing out to Mpho on the game. Mpho took home the R2 million grand prize a few days ago.

@Deliaberry_Dee commented:

"It’s #ThembaXDavidTlale for me. The best combination ever."

@hallyy_moon said:

"From the streets of Alexandra to being dressed by David Tlale! It's unreal at this point, Themba is blessed."

@kim_stic wrote:

"Themba with confidence. Thank you David Tlale for making our King smile."

@SimplyTebo_K commented:

"#Ghostnation is beyond grateful to you @DAVIDTLALE for styling #OurBelovedThemba for the #RHOLagos. Words ain't enough to express how thankful we are as #Ghostantion.We appreciate you David Tlale for making our President look smoking hot."

@MndebeleMelusi added:

"Look the #ThembaXDavidTlale HT is trending. I love my #GhostNation man. Good things will definitely come to #OurBelovedThemba."

Themba opens GoFundMe account, #GhostNation raises over R70k

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Big Brother Mzansi star Themba's fans have raised over R70 000 for their fave. The GoFundMe account was opened after Themba failed to win the R2 million on the show.

Themba was the second runner-up and the huge sum of money was won by Mpho on Sunday night, 3 April. Themba's fans, known as the Ghost Nation, decided to raise the money themselves after they failed to vote for their fave to win this season of Big Brother Mzansi.

Themba took to Instagram to share the link to his GoFundMe page and his stans reacted positively. Many shared that they'll raise the R2 million because they failed to vote for their boy on the final stage of the game.

