Big Brother Mzansi star Themba has opened a GoFundMe account after his fans requested him to do so as they want to donate money so he can start his career

The #GhostNation has so far donated more than R70 000 and have share that they plan to raise R2 million for their fave after he failed to win Big Brother Mzansi

The star's stans blamed themselves for not voting enough after Mpho won the R2 million on the show on Sunday and now they want to show Themba how much they love him

Big Brother Mzansi star Themba's fans have raised over R70 000 for their fave. The GoFundMe account was opened after Themba failed to win the R2 million on the show.

‘Big Brother Mzansi’ star Themba's fans want to raise R2 million for their fave. Image: @bigbromzansi

Source: Instagram

Themba was the second runner-up and the huge sum of money was won by Mpho on Sunday night, 3 April. Themba's fans, known as the Ghost Nation, decided to raise the money themselves after they failed to vote for their fave to win this season of Big Brother Mzansi.

Themba took to Instagram to share the link to his GoFundMe page and his stans reacted positively. Many shared that they'll raise the R2 million because they failed to vote for their boy on the final stage of the game.

TshisaLIVE reports that the #GhostNation has already donated R76 000. the publication reports that Themba shared that he plans to kickstart his music career and also to rebuild a tattoo shop with the money. He lost his tattoo parlour through a fire in 2019.

Themba's fans also continue to show him love for giving them content during the show that recently ended.

mp_ho5 said:

"If he can’t have R2 million from Big Brother then he will have it from his loved ones."

bukilebubu wrote:

"I've never been this hurt all my life. I can't stop crying. In the eyes of the #Ghostnation, you're a winner. We love and miss you on our screens already, that is why we'll make sure we make you a millionaire. Your life journey has just started. You're destined for greatness, Mabaso."

esther0959 commented:

"We must reach a million soon, PLEASE. Thanks."

a_vibe_called_blessed said:

"Just donated and felt so good. We love you, Themba."

ayanda.aio_b wrote:

"Let's give him more than 2 million, we owe that much to him for humiliating him like that. Let's do this #Ghostnation."

its_lowkey_bae commented:

"Thank you. Let's raise 2mil for Themba. Rigged votes for women empowerment."

vincentchidziya added:

"Ghost had Content Mpho had the looks. We don't cry over spilled milk but rather we buy another one. GoFundMe Ghostnation."

Big Brother Mzansi star Mpho walks away with R2 million

In related news, Briefly News reported that Mpho is this season's winner of Big Brother Mzansi. The stunner walked away with R2 million on Sunday night, 3 April.

She beat fan favourite, Themba. Many viewers of the show thought Themba would take home the prize money but Mpho surprised all the housemates when she got most votes and bagged the whopping R2 million.

Mpho's fans known as the Underground Gang voted in their numbers and she came up on top and was the last woman standing on the show. When the Big Brother Mzansi host announced her as the winner, her neighbours, family and fans lost it.

