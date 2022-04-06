A pic of money in a transparent bag was posted on Twitter with a caption asking peeps what they would do with it

Tweeps shared some strange ways in which they would spend the money, with some explaining that they would invest it

Other peeps admitted that they would quit their jobs and live off of the money while paying off debts

A pic of a bag filled with cash was posted on Twitter by user, @_Mashudu_M. The post was accompanied by a question of how peeps would spend it. This opened the door to a wide range of goals that were shared by Tweeps.

No explanation was given as to whether the bag was found or if it belonged to the @_Mashudu_M. The pic was simply captioned:

"With this bag, what’s your 1st thing to do? R800 000."

A Tweep posted a bag filled with cash amounting to R800 000 and peeps shared what they would do with it. Image: @_Mashudu_M/Twitter, Getty Images

Source: Twitter

Peeps on Twitter were quick to share their dreams. Some people shared strange and funny ways in which they would spend the money. Others commented with genuinely thought-out plans for the cash.

@__AndyBlack said:

"I’ll definitely resign, buy myself a stand and build in Serengeti Golf and Wildlife Estate, buy myself a G-Wagon and a Mclaren, buy a KFC Franchise."

@Katlego_Hillary said:

@naSkosana_ said:

"Resign, change my identity, buy 3 houses and 10 cars. Bese ndithi leave the country."

@FezzJunior said:

@Thendo_TT

"Buy retail bonds from Reserve bank by R200 000, invest R200 000 on township infrastructure development programme for upcoming entrepreneurs."

Source: Briefly News