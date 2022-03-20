Stranded Woman Passes BI Phikathi’s Test, Rewarded With R3 000 in Cash

BI Phakathi decided to test a family that was stranded when their car broke down, he saw they were desperate

He asked for R2 and the mother handed over the coin with a second thought and BI repaid her kindness with thousands of rand

Social media users loved the video and shared their reactions in the comment section and praised BI for his good deeds

South Africa's faceless philanthropist BI Phakathi has struck again. This time he used a little subterfuge to choose his next "victim".

He found a family struggling with a car that had broken down and asked the woman for R2 so that he could buy some water.

BI Phakahti tested a family and found them worthy, he blessed them with thousands of rand in cash. Photo credit: BI Phakathi

Source: Facebook

The lady didn't hesitate for a second and immediately handed BI Phakathi a coin. BI went to the shop to buy the water and returned to let the family know that they had passed the test. He offered her R50 but she said that it was not necessary and she refused to take it.

She revealed that they were moving to KZN but they had lost all their furniture when the woman who was storing it stole it. They were staying with her brother-in-law but got kicked out after paying rent.

At this point in the video, she broke down in tears and BI consoled her. The family, a husband, wife and little girl were then surprised when BI handed her a wad of cash. She counted the notes and broke into tears again when she reached R1 000. BI then handed her another pile of notes, she counted them and stopped at R2 000.

In total, BI gifted them R3 000 and changed their lives. He told them that it is all about love and he was repaying her kindness for the R2 they had given him earlier.

Toni Ridding:

"She gave without thinking twice. It is lovely that she is given a helping hand. That money might make the difference between clean and better accommodation and homelessness. You are a good man. If I ever come into some money I would feel privileged to do so. Stay safe always."

Kayakazi Ntebe:

"Everyone needs a helping hand at some point in life. God knows what we need and He always provides. God bless you. To see how appreciative she was is humbling. The fact that she gave her R2 without thinking of herself is huge. More blessings are coming their way."

Judy M Roy:

"Compassion and Humanity that's what I see in both of them the lady with a Golden Heart gave what she could give and the man who is sent by God is what I see us blessed for his Compassion to Humanity just like our Lord who could share what little he had too many people in kindness and love and everyone had it.....

Thanks for these beautiful videos on Humanity.

Let's all Pray for Peace ❤️"

