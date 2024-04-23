A South African distribution outlet shared a video showcasing a large pack of Jacobs Kronung coffee at a suspiciously cheap price of R40

The usual retail price of coffee is around R55 at many local retail stores in Mzansi

South African viewers on social media were sceptical of the deal, expressing concerns about the coffee's expiration date and authenticity

A video showed Jacobs Kronung coffee being sold for a suspiciously low price of R40. Image: @aaadistribution

Mzansi netizens were left sceptical after seeing a video showing Jacobs Kronung coffee retailing for R40 at a shop called AAA Distribution.

Distribution outlet sells Jacobs Kronung for R40

The footage shared by the distribution outlet shows a large package of 47,5g bottles of the 100% freeze-dried mild instant coffee selling for the ridiculously low price of R40. The same size bottle of coffee usually retails for around R 54,95 at local retailers.

Mzansi reacts to cheap coffee

The video left many netizens feeling unsure as they expressed concerns about the expiry date and whether the coffee was really of the Jacobs Kronung brand.

user3974558835910 commented:

"I saw u my friend there at the back. Chaa ngiyabonga (No thanks)."

Nkush commented:

"Hay it’s not make sure. Yabo my friend le.

Noxee replied:

"Which country is that, in South Africa is way too expensive ."

phph said:

"Jacob Zuma ."

shireen davies responded:

"Expiry date I would either pay R160 than poisoned by something that cost R40."

Mrs M. replied:

"But Jacobs is R200 mos. You guys are going to kill people."

