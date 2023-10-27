Police in Johannesburg made a shocking discovery of a warehouse repackaging expired foods

A video shared on Facebook reveals the alarming find, drawing public attention

South Africans have expressed concern about the warehouse and call for a government investigation into its ownership and legality

JOHANNESBURG - South Africans were left enraged after a warehouse believed to be repackaging expired foods was discovered in Roodepoort, Johannesburg. In the warehouse, different products and brands were found, including maize meal, flour, cooking oil and other household items.

Gauteng SAPS have uncovered a warehouse that repackages expired food. Images: eNCAnews/screenshot via Facebook

The police made the discovery

Speaking to eNCA, Gauteng Police Commissioner Lieutenant-General Elias Mawela said they acted upon an outcry from the community that the 'housekeeping' in local spaza shops was not of acceptable standards. He said:

"With operation Shanela in Gauteng, we decided that moving forward we need to add an activity whereby we are going to do a compliance inspection. We have dropped in the environmental inspectors as people who know how the housekeeping must be."

Mawela added that health inspectors will close the warehouse down.

Video showing the discovery

A video as shared to Facebook, letting South Africa in on the finding. Below is the video:

Mzansi expressed concern over the warehouse

Following the uncovering of this 'factory', Mzansi jumped in the comment section to share their sentiments on the matter.

Some of the reactions are listed below:

Jabulani Mazibuko asked this question:

"People are going to die and his is how they make profit, they won't stop until we close down all their shops. Imagine how many warehouses like this one they have in SA."

Judy King expressed great worry:

"The dishonesty never ends and while this lawlessness continues, you can only imagine what the future holds for your children and grandchildren, it's absolutely frightening."

Motsamai Jay Walker made this remark:

"Can we also not ignore the possible probabilities that they might be getting the same goods from our so-called reliable supermarkets when they expire."

Kagiso Masedi Choma-Makwala commented:

"There are hundreds of these wholesalers, just that our government is ignoramus."

Andile Sam had this to say:

"They are taking advantage because we don't have a government in South Africa."

Lindiwe Victoria asked these questions:

"Who owns the warehouse, maybe we should start by investigating there. Are they operating legally? Why is the government quiet?"

Previously, Briefly News reported on a Grade 3 pupil who tragically lost his life of suspected food poisoning in Roodepoort. The pupil from Onkgopotse Tiro Primary School was one of two boys who fell sick after allegedly eating biscuits from a local spaza shop.

Spokesperson for the Department of Education, Steve Mabona, said the two boys complained of intense stomach cramps during a classroom lesson. They were taken to Tshepisong clinic, where sadly one of the boys died.

