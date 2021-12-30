Who is Ryan Germany? Age, family, last name, political party, facts, net worth

The justice and legal affairs departments in America are full of brilliant and learned minds to help citizens meet their needs. These departments include litigation lawyers who handle investigations, trials, settlements, and appeals. Ryan Germany, a lawyer, was in the spotlight in the wake of America's disputed elections in the year 2020.

Who is Ryan Germany? He is a business litigation lawyer from Georgia, United States. As the legal representative of the State of Georgia, he defended the State against allegations of irregularity brought by Donald Trump. Ryan was adamant that the election was conducted fairly in Georgia. So what else is known about the brilliant lawyer? Check out his bio here.

Ryan Germany's profile summary

Full name: Charles Ryan Germany

Charles Ryan Germany Gender: Male

Male Age : 38 years (as of 2021)

: 38 years (as of 2021) Birthdate: December 30, 1984

December 30, 1984 Current residence: Greater Atlanta area, Georgia, USA

Greater Atlanta area, Georgia, USA Nationality: American

American Hair colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Marital status: Married

Married Child: 1

1 Education: Montana State University, University of Oxford, University of Georgia and Washington & Lee University

Montana State University, University of Oxford, University of Georgia and Washington & Lee University Profession: Business Litigation Lawyer

Who is Ryan, the lawyer?

He is a popular American counsel who defended the State of Georgia when allegations arose about how the 2020 elections were conducted in Georgia. Representing the Secretary of State's office, Ryan proved that Georgia had solid election laws and denied the allegations that votes were tampered with.

In a recorded phone conversation, Trump tried to persuade Brad, the Secretary of State, to reverse the presidential election results in Georgia. However, Ryan proved that Georgia had solid election laws. What is Ryan Germany's last name? His surname is Germany, and his full name is Charles Ryan Germany.

He currently resides in the Greater Atlanta Area of Georgia; however, he has not released any information about his family.

Ryan Germany's age

The Georgian based lawyer is 38 years old as of 2021 and was born on December 30 1983.

Educational background

The well-known lawyer earned a bachelor's degree in rhetoric, classics, and physics from Montana State University-Bozeman in 2004. He graduated from the University of Oxford in 2005 with a degree in English literature, and he studied English history at the University of Georgia from 2001 and 2006.

Profession

Is Ryan Germany a lawyer? Yes, Currently, he serves as a general counsel and assistant commissioner of securities at the Secretary of State office in Atlanta. He has held this position since January 2014. His primary role at the state office is to oversee all legal functions such as litigation, compliance, and regulatory actions.

Where did Ryan Germany attend law school? He studied law in 2006 at Washington and Lee University School of Law in Virginia. After his graduation in 2009, he worked as an associate at the law firm of Lightfoot, Franklin & White in Birmingham, Alabama.

Ryan Germany's political party

He is a Republican supporter who has worked in the Georgia Secretary of State's office during both Republican administrations. In addition, during the 2007 elections, he backed Republican Michael Huckabee.

He also defended the office against the democrats in the mid elections in 2018. In addition, the experienced attorney has played a crucial role in electoral litigation and legislation in recent years.

Net worth

Apart from the salary he earns from his employment as an attorney for the State of Georgia, Ryan Germany's net worth is established to be over $1 million. He also runs a business named Germany Family Investment Partners LLC.

How do I contact the Secretary of State in Georgia?

Enquiries to the office of the Secretary of State can be contacted via phone calls: Primary: (404) 656-2817, Press Office: (470) 312-2733. The office is responsible for supervising elections and maintaining public records.

Where was Brad Raffensperger born?

He is an American politician, entrepreneur and civil engineer born on May 18, 1955, in Johns Creek, Georgia. Brad is Georgia's current Secretary of State, and his office is represented legally by Ryan Germany.

Trump Georgia's Rally

The "Save America" rally that Donald Trump attended in Perry, a city in Houston, Georgia, was held on Saturday, September 25 2021. The rally was held nearly one year after Donald Trump lost the election in Georgia. As a result, there was a renewed focus on the disputed elections during the public event, and Donald asserted that he won the elections fairly.

Does Ryan Germany have a Twitter account?

No, the legal representative of the State of Georgia does not have a Twitter handle.

Ryan became famous after recording a phone call with President Donald Trump was made public. He is quite versed in law, and so in the conversation, he termed the former president's remarks as inaccurate. He has over 10 years of experience in law and precisely in the State of Georgia.

