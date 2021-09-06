Craig Menear: age, family, salary, home depot, house, profiles, net worth

Craig Menear has created a big name for himself in the business of home improvement. He is the chairman and CEO of, The Home Depot, one of the largest home improvement firms in America.

Craig Menear, Chairman, CEO and President of The Home Depot, attends the first meeting of the American Workforce Policy Advisory Board with former US President Donald Trump. Photo: SAUL LOEB

Source: Getty Images

He has had the role of Chief Executive Officer since 2014. Under his leadership, the company continues to give quality services in supplying tools, construction products.

Biography

Menear was born in Flint, Michigan, USA, in the year 1958. Details of his birthday and month are yet to be revealed. However, as of 2021, he is 63 years old. His father worked as a tool and die maker at General Motors. Together, they worked on several home improvement projects.

Education

He attended Flint Central High School. After passing, he joined Michigan State University, Eli College of Business, where he graduated with a Bachelor of Arts Degree in 1979. In 2017, Michigan State University honoured him with the Distinguished Alumni Awards for his accomplishments in business and his commitment to philanthropic activities.

Career

Menear has been into entrepreneurship from an early age. During his childhood, he had a lawn care business with which he bought his first car.

After completing his university studies, the American businessman got into work at several retailers. His first job was at Montgomery Ward, a department store chain. He then worked at Builders Emporium and was also a distribution manager at IKEA.

The Home Depot Inc.

The Home Depot Logo. Photo: @homedepot

Source: Facebook

In 1997, Craig joined The Home Depot, one of the largest home improvements firms in America. The company is involved in renovating or making additions to houses. He worked his way through, and in 2007 he was named the Vice President of Merchandising.

In November 2014, he became the SEO of the company and has served as its chairman since February 2015. Through his able leadership, the company has grown significantly. The company currently has around 2200 stores and 400,000 associates.

Craig is currently on the board of directors of Retail Industry Leaders Association, Atlanta Committee Progress, and 3DE by Junior of Georgia and Camp Southern Ground.

Is Craig Menear a good CEO?

The Home Depot CEO has clearly shown his able leadership, and since his take over, the company has been on the rise. He has been ranked 29th in the top 1000 CEOs of private and public companies.

Craig Menear's family

The American businessman has kept much of his personal life out of the spotlight. Craig Menear's house is located near The Home Depot headquarters in Atlanta, Georgia, where he lives with his wife, Dawn and two daughters.

Speaking to Atlanta Business Article, Craig mentioned that he met his wife in Michigan, his home state.

'We went to school together in grade school.' He said. 'She lived five houses down the street from me when we were ten years old. We started going out in junior high.'

He also explained that Dawn had been a great source of support throughout his career.

How much does Craig Menear make a year?

The Home Depot CEO, Craig Menear. Photo: @HomeDepot

Source: Twitter

The Home Depot has become a household name in house renovations, all under the leadership of Craig. But, what does the CEO of home depot make? According to Bizjournals, he made a total of $10,889,833 in 2019 and $13,995,092 from the year after.

Craig Menear's salary of $1.3 million has remained unchanged since his appointment to the position of CEO and President.

How do I contact Craig Menear at Home Depot?

The American entrepreneur cannot be contacted directly via his personal details. However, he could be reached through his work contacts.

Craig Menear's email: c raig_menear@homedepot.com

raig_menear@homedepot.com Twitter:

Facebook: @

Craig Menear politics

Like other CEOs, Craig has been vocal about his political stand in the US elections. In the 2020 elections, he allegedly donated The Home Depot profits to former US President Donald Trump's campaign.

Menear has donated to the Home Depot Political Action Committee over the years. In 2018, the committee donated $1,320,320 to Republican federal candidates and $742,680 to Democratic candidates, according to the Center for Open Politics.

Its co-founder Bernie Marcus also publicly endorsed Trump urging other people to do so. However, these actions were met with backlash from the public. As a result, The Home Depot sought to distance itself from the statement.

Craig Menear is an inspiration to all the upcoming businesspersons. His skills can be looked up to and learned from. Through his hard work and consistency, he has ensured that he remains on top of the game throughout most aspects in life.

