A heartwarming TikTok video showcased a woman and her partner's intimate Home Affairs wedding

This type of ceremony provides couples with a debt-free start to marriage and reduces the pressure of traditional weddings

The video highlighted a growing trend in South Africa where more couples are opting for Home Affairs weddings

South Africans are increasingly embracing Home Affairs weddings, as exemplified by a viral TikTok video, choosing intimate and affordable ceremonies over costly traditional ones to prioritise personal meaning and a debt-free start to marriage.

In a heartwarming TikTok video, user @mandisazuzile and her partner showcased their intimate Home Affairs wedding, capturing the essence of love without the financial strain of traditional weddings. The couple's story resonated deeply with South Africans, highlighting a growing trend toward affordable, meaningful ceremonies.

In the video, Mandisa beams with joy as she and her partner share moments from their special day at Home Affairs. Dressed in simple yet elegant attire, the couple also brought the children to witness this moment. They proceeded to the office where marriages are officiated, signed official documents, and posed for photos with a few close witnesses.

Home Affairs weddings in South Africa are celebrated for their simplicity and cost-effectiveness. Weddings at the Department of Home Affairs are free; however, you will be charged a R75 fee for an unabridged or complete marriage certificate. This accessibility has made it an attractive option for many couples seeking a debt-free start to their marriage.

Netizens embrace affordable Home Affairs weddings

Mzansi's reaction to the couple's video was overwhelmingly positive, with many expressing admiration for their choice. The story sparked conversations about redefining wedding norms and embracing simplicity.

There’s a growing trend in South Africa where more couples are choosing Home Affairs weddings for their simplicity and affordability. These ceremonies offer an intimate, stress-free alternative to traditional weddings, allowing couples to avoid the high costs and social pressures that come with big celebrations. As more people embrace this low-key approach, it reflects a wider shift toward valuing personal meaning over lavish displays.

Mzansi's reaction to the video

Cencha said:

"My husband and I did the same, and here we are 25 years later. 😊"

Charmaine wrote:

"Congrats! Did this 41 years ago, found a random guy as a witness, and we’re still counting. 🙏"

Hannah added:

"A beautiful, full of love and most of all debt-free wedding. Love this. 🥰 May your marriage be blessed forever."

VuyokaziGulwa shared:

"How do I like it 100 times? 🥰🥰👌🙏"

Rencia Naicker said:

"You don't need an expensive wedding to make a marriage! ❤️"

Melissa Multiplied added:

"We had the same type of wedding and we’re still in a peaceful, safe, stable, powerful marriage with Jesus Christ as our foundation. Congratulations, you looked stunning! 😍"

The pondering mum said:

"We did it just the same. 16 years later! No regrets and most importantly, no debt."

Candice Amber Bester asked

"Does one make an appointment, or how does it work?"

Lucille Mann commented:

"Stunning! May your future be blessed together. ❤️"

Bridgette Abrahams said:

"Beautiful. Can you please tell me how to go about it? I honestly refuse to give a big wedding."

Kay_deem said:

"Then you take that money, build a beautiful home if you don’t have one. Saved yourself from community gossip and pretending families at the wedding. What a beautiful thing."

Check out the heartwarming TikTok video below:

