A video of a man dancing like a sangoma has taken South Africa by storm, surprising many online

His moves and traditional outfit impressed locals and reignited talk about cultural appreciation and respect

The viral moment drew mixed reactions in Mzansi, but most viewers loved seeing unity in diversity

South Africans praised the viral sangoma dancer for embracing local traditions, sparking conversations about culture, rhythm, and shared heritage.

A man performed traditional sangoma dance moves in full attire. Image: @mkhulumgulukuthu

A TikTok video posted by @mkhulumgulukuthu on 19 October 2025 has left South Africans amazed after a man, who appears to be Caucasian, was seen performing traditional sangoma dance moves with striking accuracy. The clip, recorded at what seems to be a traditional ceremony, shows the man dressed in full sangoma attire, complete with beaded accessories and cloths, as he dances confidently to the rhythm of African drums.

The clip, shared by the user @mkhulumgulukuthu, has stirred discussions about cultural appreciation and inclusion. Many South Africans applauded the man for his enthusiasm and respect for local traditions, while others were surprised to see someone outside the culture mastering the intricate dance style so effortlessly. Sangomas, also known as traditional healers, play a crucial role in African spirituality, and their dances are often sacred and performed during ceremonies to connect with their ancestors.

sparks conversation about culture and identity

Within three days, the TikTok reached impressive engagement numbers, with over half a million views, more than 16,000 likes, and thousands of reactions from people around the country and beyond. Many users expressed joy at seeing someone so passionate about African heritage, while others felt it opened a valuable conversation about cultural exchange. While some users commended the man’s enthusiasm, a few raised concerns over whether outsiders should be allowed to perform sacred dances. Regardless of differing views, the general tone in the comments remained light-hearted and positive.

Overall, the video reminded many of why South Africa’s cultural identity is so unique. Viewers celebrated how traditions like these continue to bring people together, transcending racial and cultural boundaries. The man’s performance not only highlighted the beauty of dance but also sparked a larger conversation about understanding and embracing shared heritage.

A man’s impressive sangoma moves reminded viewers why Mzansi’s cultural diversity stands out globally. Image: @mkhulumgulukuthu

Mzansi reacted to the video

Lilac said:

“Someone tag Donald Trump, terrible things are happening in South Africa! 🤣🤣🤭”

SneNgubane17 commented:

“Guys, are you sure we’re still in South Africa? 😭😭 Because nothing feels normal anymore!”

Mpande wrote:

“It’s like he’s struggling with spirits that don’t even belong to him! 😂😂😂 This thing clearly wasn’t meant for him.”

Thato added:

"Do you know Van der Merwe? Because this one looks like his long-lost cousin from the spiritual world!”

Ntoza!!! said:

“We want real sangomas, not these ones dancing like they’re in a nightclub! The ancestors are probably confused.”

Viwe Vee MaDikela commented:

“I’m sure that poor man fell off the bed, probably trying to get help or go to the toilet. It’s heartbreaking. How do we allow people to live like this in hospitals?”

Thembi wrote:

“Didn’t they say in their Bible that ancestral spirits are demons? Now look, they’re the ones calling on amadlozi!”

LedLes05 added:

“What if we’re no longer truly alive as South Africans? 😞 Because the things we see daily just don’t make sense anymore.”

