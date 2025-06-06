The family of popular South African celebrity Sangoma, Gogo Manzini has confirmed her death

The Sangoma who recently had multiple surgeries passed away on Friday, 5 June after a short illness

South Africans took to social media on Friday, 6 June to respond to the family's statement on Instagram

Gogo Manzini after nose job.

Source: Twitter

Mzansi is mourning the passing of celebrity Sangoma Gogo Manzini, real name, Tyra Sindane, who died on Thursday, 5 June.

Sindane, who recently opened up about her about her desire to have 7 reconstructive surgeries, died after a short illness.

The family confirmed in a statement on Manzini's Instagram page on Friday, 6 June that the sangoma has passed away.

"It is with profound sadness that we confirm the passing of Tyra Sindane, also known as Gogo Manzini, who died on 5 June. This comes after a short illness," reads the statement.

The Sindanes have asked the public for privacy to mourn Gogo Manzini at this difficult time.

Briefly News will give an update on Gogo Manzini's memorial and funeral services soon.

South Africans respond to the celebrity sangoma's death

Turnerjasmine said:

"My deepest condolences to the family."

Wamancwane replied:

"No way Gogo. Please wake up."

Zamakangcobo asked:

"So, this is true?"

Matladi1 replied:

"I blame surgery. It was too much."

KingZein responded:

"Threatening to bewitch someone kanti you're cursing yourself. These Sangomas. I told you all that they are very weak."

@AyandaN89381438 replied:

"Hayi nina, what happened? Zolo lokhu (yesterday) she was threatening people that she allegedly owed to turn them into zombies and that they are tired of living. Eeeee."

@iam_matha wrote:

"Aw, this is sad. But I feel like I suspect all those surgeries she's gotten done."

@MissLuu_nje said:

"Heban. This is sad. Just the other day I was watching her on TikTok threatening to turn people into zombies. RIP Gogo Manzini."

@NTHABEETee wrote

"Did she not get a BBL or something recently?"

@BrazhnervN said:

"The devil is not anyone`s friend, bragging about the devil is like a lady bragging about her cheating husband."

Celebrity blog Maphepha Ndaba alleged on its Instagram page on Friday, 6 June that Manzini's family tried to wake her up yesterday (Thursday, 5 June) and she did not respond.

What to know about Gogo Manzini?

It was reported in January this year that the celebrity sangoma was on a quest for perfection.

The transgender activist and celebrity sangoma reportedly jetted off to Turkey for reconstructive surgeries such as a Brazilian butt lift, a tummy tuck, a liposuction, nose job, and fox eyes.

The sangoma, born Tyra Sindane reportedly also requested a breast augmentation after bleaching her skin.

Photo of celebrity Sangoma Gogo Manzini before and after nose job.

Source: Twitter

