The South African sangoma, now turned pastor, Gogo Skhotheni, recently ventured into DJing

The video of the star behind the decks after announcing that she plans to open a church went viral on social media

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions after watching the star's viral video

Bathong! Gogo Skhotheni will forever catch smoke as netizens always find ways to drag her on social media after announcing that she has resigned from being a sangoma.

Gogo Skhotheni's DJing skills scrutinised online

The South African sangoma turned pastor has made headlines once again on social media after announcing she will be opening her own church soon.

Recently, the news and gossip page MDNews posted a video of the reality TV star behind the decks and paired it with this caption:

"DJ Gogo Skhotheni, who recently left her calling as a sangoma, launched her career as a DJ, embraced Christianity, became a pastor, and is now preparing to open her own church on decks."

Watch the video here

Netizens react to Gogo Skhotheni's DJing video

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to Gogo Skhotheni's video, as others also scrutinised her DJing skills. Here's what they had to say:

@Profesor_Axe said:

"The changes on the songs and she manipulates the decks are only heard by her."

@djstago wrote:

"The mixing is horrible. Guys please stop it with this DJing nonsense."

@MMore55 commented:

"31 years down the line, ANC brought us here...confusion at its best, so much desperation, black child is all over the place, we laugh at some of these things, BUT in reality it's sad...sooo much happening🤦🏽...collapse from all angles, but we move."

@Moises1061755 responded:

"Sebenza ntombo."

@holokler0s replied:

"Christianity is the only religion they disrespect. She would never quit playing with bones and join Islam and do djing."

@Rural_Mayor mentioned:

"She's doing all this because she knows Zulus will fall for it, akere, Zulus are stupid, if we are being honest, the dumbest tribe in South Africa are Zulus, the dumbest king to ever live in the world is Zulu. Dumbest president we ever had, so she knows Zulus will fall for this."

A look at Gogo Skhotheni's spiritual journey

Gogo Skhotheni's spirituality hit the spotlight when she announced her retirement from ubungoma. She shared a video telling fans that she was now a born-again Christian. Part of her message said:

"I'm officially making this video to announce that I am no longer a traditional healer. I am no longer a sangoma. I'm no longer practising as a sangoma. I'm no longer doing consultations and no longer giving out isidliso and imbiza."

Days later, a video of Gogo Skhotheni delivering a powerful sermon in church started circulating on social media. Fans blasted her for her inappropriate dressing in church.

Gogo Skhotheni's prayer session moved to bigger venue

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that leading up to the Easter holidays, Gogo Skhotheni will be hosting her very first prayer sessions. Since letting go of her sangoma status, Gogo Skhotheni has devoted her life to Jesus Christ.

The star is gearing up for her prayer sessions, which will be held on Thursday, 17 May 2025. This will be a seven-hour session, and people are urged to book as soon as possible as space is limited.

