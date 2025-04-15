Gogo Skhotheni has announced plans to open a church shortly after resigning from ubungoma, marking a new chapter in her spiritual journey

The controversial media personality's decision to convert to Christianity has sparked mixed reactions, with some fans questioning her intentions and others accusing her of exploiting vulnerable people for financial gain

Her recent viral video of delivering a sermon in church, alongside criticism of her attire, has further fueled the debate about her authenticity

Gogo Skhotheni has revealed her plans to open a church days after announcing her resignation from ubungoma. The star recently made headlines when she converted to Christianity.

Gogo Skhotheni has revealed that she wants to open a church.

Source: Instagram

Gogo Skhotheni wants to open a church

Gogo Skhotheni is not playing about being a Christian. The controversial media personality who made headlines when her preaching video went viral has pulled out another shocker.

Speaking in a small clip shared on X by MDN News, Gogo Skhotheni said she was planning to open a church. She said she is still putting together a team that includes ushers, keyboard and drums players, a worshipping team and a person to hold the Bible for her. Watch the video below:

Fans react to Gogo Skhotheni's video

Social media users believe Gogo Skhotheni is moving way too fast. Many think she is deceiving people with her Christianity story. Others said Gogo Skhotheni is trying to earn money from the church business.

@ka_madesi said:

"Lol, she did the math and saw where the money is 😂😂😂"

@PostiveImpact89 commented:

"Wants to paralyse people’s minds some more and rob them their money."

@Melo_Malebo wrote:

"You need to be anointed to lead a church. Unless the church she’ll be leading ain’t the one praising God."

@yangamessi added:

"All I see here are Bushiri 2.0 vibes. She’s moving way too fast 💨, and the sad part is that she will exploit the vulnerable and desperate people 😫"

@Ncediso09 wrote:

"This is suspicious, and church members might be exposed to satanic acts. What's the rush😎"

@NothileMaZondi said:

"Something about this doesn’t feel genuine to me…"

A look at Gogo Skhotheni's spiritual journey

Gogo Skhotheni's spirituality hit the spotlight when she announced her retirement from ubungoma. She shared a video telling fans that she was now a born-again Christian. Part of her message said:

"I'm officially making this video to announce that I am no longer a traditional healer. I am no longer a sangoma. I'm no longer practising as a sangoma. I'm no longer doing consultations and no longer giving out isidliso and imbiza."

Days later, a video of Gogo Skhotheni delivering a powerful sermon in church started circulating on social media. Fans blasted her for her inappropriate dressing in church.

Gogo Skhotheni has been slammed for wanting to open a new church.

Source: Instagram

Gogo Skhotheni's prayer session moved to bigger venue

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that leading up to the Easter holidays, Gogo Skhotheni will be hosting her very first prayer sessions. Since letting go of her sangoma status, Gogo Skhotheni has devoted her life to Jesus Christ.

The star is gearing up for her prayer sessions, which will be held on Thursday, 17 May 2025. This will be a seven-hour session, and people are urged to book as soon as possible as space is limited.

