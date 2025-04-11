Gogo Skhotheni, whose real name is Tumi Motsoeneng, shocked social media users when she announced that she would be hosting a prayer session

In a new video, Tumi revealed that there is a high demand as people are making a lot of bookings

This resulted in her changing the location of the prayer session, but Mzansi is more angry at the people making the actual bookings

Briefly News spoke with a traditional healer, Gogo Shozi, about whether it is possible for a sangoma to abruptly end their duties

Gogo Skhotheni announced that her prayer session venue has changed.

Source: Instagram

Leading up to the Easter holidays, Gogo Skhotheni will be hosting her very first prayer sessions. Since letting go of her sangoma status, Gogo Skhotheni has devoted her life to Jesus Christ.

Gogo Skhotheni's prayer session gets new venue

Reality TV star Gogo Skhotheni is gearing up for her prayer sessions, which will be held on Thursday, 17 May 2025. This will be a seven-hour session, and people are urged to book as soon as possible as space is limited.

However, due to the growing demand, Gogo Skhotheni noted that more people are making these bookings, and she was urged to take action. In a video she shared, Skhotheni said she would be moving the session to a new location.

X blog page @MDNnewss shared the X video on social media.

"Gogo Skhotheni, who recently left her calling as a sangoma to embrace Christianity, says she has received numerous bookings from people wanting to attend the prayer event she will be leading in May. Due to the overwhelming response, the venue has been changed to a larger one."

Gogo Skhotheni is no longer a sangoma. People raised concerns that Gogo Skhotheni does not have proper training to hold such sessions.

Others are questioning if she did indeed transition from being a sangoma and if she is not scamming people.

Traditional healer Gogo Shozi told Briefly News that abandoning one's calling is a very complicated process. She said it is not possible for someone to just wake up and decide one day that they will no longer be a sangoma.

"The decision should be taken very carefully. It can be very dangerous to just abandon abaphansi [ancestors.] They are the ones who gave you the gift and calling. So it is important to consult with them and not rush the process," she reiterated.

Social media users react to Gogo Skhotheni's move

Reacting to the video, people were angered by Gogo Skhotheni announcing that she would be holding a prayer session. What shocked people the most is that people are actually signing up for the session.

@VUSISI claimed:

"God is still speaking today."

@MzansiXD sighed:

"People are so dumb shem, it's embarrassing."

@IronFistBattleT reacted:

"I don't trust this woman. I suspect that she and her sangoma friends want her to open a weird church. The things they discuss on TikTok can never be discussed in public, and they know it. It's a deception. You can't be a club DJ and be holding prayer meetings. I refuse!"

@TheGBrown1 stated:

"It's easy to make money in South Africa."

@Lungelo_Madiya claimed:

"Yesterday, you called yourself a sangoma. Today, you're claiming to be a prayer warrior. People are booking you, yet you’ve received no training or guidance from any elders. You know nothing about prayer, but you want to pray for others. This is a joke seriously."

Gogo Skhotheni on animal sacrifices

In a previous report from Briefly News, Gogo Skhotheni spoke against animal slaughtering. The DJ claimed that slaughtering chickens does not get rid of evil spirits.

Social media users slammed her for misleading people.

