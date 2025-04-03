Gogo Skhotheni Announces That She No Longer Practises as a Traditional Healer, Mzansi Rejoices
- Gogo Skhotheni has announced she is no longer practising as a sangoma, revealing her decision in a shocking social media video
- The DJ and media personality expressed her happiness in transitioning from ubungoma to following Christianity, stating that she is now a child of God
- Fans reacted with mixed feelings, with many celebrating her decision, while others expressed concerns or recalled prophetic predictions about her shift to Christianity
Gogo Skhotheni shared a shocking video on social media. The popular sangoma revealed that she would no longer be practising as a sangoma.
Gogo Skhotheni no longer a sangoma
Controversial media personality and DJ Patricia Tumi Motsoeneng, popularly known as Gogo Skhotheni, has dumped ubungoma a few weeks after sharing the chilling story of her first experience with dark practice. She announced in a trending social media video. She said:
"I'm officially making this video to announce that I am no longer a traditional healer. I am no longer a sangoma. I'm no longer practising as a sangoma. I'm no longer doing consultations and no longer giving out isidliso and imbiza."
The 33-year-old star, who has been pursuing her career as a DJ, noted that she will continue believing in and acknowledging her ancestors.
Gogo Skhotheni now focusing on Christianity
The star added that she is happy with the decision to leave her ubungoma life and follow Christ. She added:
"I am a child of God. This is the day that the Lord has made. I am very happy. I wish I could sing, I wish I could do so much. My heart is full."
Fans applaud Gogo Skhotheni for her decision
Social media users shared mixed reactions to Gogo Skhotheni's video. Some celebrated her decision to dump ubungoma, while others shared their concerns.
@Lindokuhle ✅❤️ said:
"So you no longer Gogo Skhotheni?? Ungu Tumi Dlamini ?❤️"
@Hurly205 wrote:
"I'll believe you the day you no longer call yourself 'Gogo skhotheni'🔥😹"
@Lee_Vhuwani said:
"I would love to see you and Thabiso Mokhethi again and talk more about this. Invite him again to your podcast."
@Chantel.S commented:
"I remember a 2023 video of a prophet saying Gogo Skhotheni is going to work in the house of God. 🥺❤️"
@Itumeleng Mosebi added:
"We pray to a living God bafethu. 🙌🙌🙌🙌 thank God for another saved soul."
@Nompumelelo Manyoni said:
"Praise the Lord, iyawina Eka Jesu. Congratulations Sisi, May the Lord Jesus Christ cover you.🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳"
@T. S. O wrote:
"🙄If she can jus let go this easy means she was never true traditional healer 🙄she was lying."
SA celebs who have given up being sangomas
Gogo Skhotheni joins celebrities like Boity Thulo, Thabiso Mokethi and Palesa Madisakwane who gave up their ubungoma callings to become Christians.
Gogo Skhotheni bags international gig
In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Gogo Skhotheni has announced a global gig.
Just recently, Gogo Skhotheni announced a new ambassadorship gig at a major entrepreneurship festival. Taking to Instagram, the talented South African DJ and businesswoman is now the Ambassador for the Global Entrepreneurship Festival 2025.
