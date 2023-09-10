Former Generations actor Thabiso Mokhethi made candid videos on social media about his spiritual journey

The actor told people that he is no longer keen on doing anything that is not in line with his belief in the Christian God

Many people reacted to the video, and we were curious about his decision as some speculated about the legitimacy of his calling

Thabiso Mokhethi let his followers on Instagram know he wants to embark on a new spiritual journey. The actor best known for his role on Generations got candid and said he is deviating from traditional medicine.

Former 'Generations' actor Thabiso Mokhethi said he is no longer a sangoma and is only honouring the Christian God. Image: @thabisomokhethi

Many people were fascinated as the actor explained his reasoning. Netizens had questions about whether what he wanted to do was even possible.

Thabiso Mokhethi not keen to be sangoma anymore

Actor who played Samuel on the original Generations, Thabiso Mokhethi, took to social media and told people that he is divested from being a sangoma.

Watch the video:

Thabiso Mkohethi leaves fans with questions

Some people showed the actor support, and others had concerns. Peeps wondered if it is possible for someone to quit being a traditional healer since it is a spiritual calling.

Ngwako Mochekgechekge said:

"I didn't know that you can resign from the calling, but we learn every day."

Ntswaki Mophoso wrote:

"I'm happy for your decision God protect you."

Themba C-Seal Mathevula commented:

"I didn’t know one could retire from such."

Sonia Matete Kgomo speculated:

"Problem yenu, nitwasa ni'nganalo idlozi but its fine asikho lapho.... What is his notice period?"

Mkhona Tebogo added:

"If it was real he can't resign. It doesn't work like corporate world. You don't choose to stay or resign. It is only 1 way."

Briefly News previously reported South Africans have been wondering where Thabiso Mokhethi disappeared and what he has been up to. The former Generations actor opened up about his battles and how he managed to overcome them in a heartwarming video.

Thabiso Mokhethi is undoubtedly one of Mzansi's favourite actors. The star rose to prominence when he played the iconic role of Samuel Khumalo in Generations.

The actor recently opened up about some of his life struggles in an emotional video shared on his Instagram page. Speaking about how God's grace changed his life, Thabiso said he managed to overcome drug addiction and depression through prayer.

