Somizi Mhlongo's old picture, where he is not wearing any makeup, has resurfaced

The personality got mocked as he does not look like his usual self in the pictures where he was with ex-hubby Mohale Motaung

The picture got circulated on Facebook, and although he received his fair share of hate, many showed him love instead

Somizi Mhlongo became a hot topic on Facebook after his picture resurfaced, where he is not wearing any makeup.

The 'Idols SA' judge always serves looks on Instagram and has his wigs laid, but this picture will forever have the internet in stitches. Image: @somizi.

Somizi Mhlongo's old pic goes viral

A picture taken from one of the episodes of his reality show, Life With Somizi, has made its rounds on social media once again.

In the episode, Somizi Mhlongo is not wearing makeup and is booed up with his ex-husband Mohale Mhlongo.

When they said the internet is forever, they were not joking. This old picture of a makeup-free Somgaga will forever haunt him so long as the internet exists.

It was shared on Facebook by user Teenagers Mzansi.

Facebookers mock the media personality

From time to time, netizens make the picture trend, so this would not be the first time. The personality got mocked as he did not look like his usual self in the pictures.

The picture circulated on Facebook, and although he received his fair share of hate, many showed him love instead.

Cath Jali gushed:

"Somgaga all the way, with good human relations, love you loads."

Junior Misherk Mkhabela said:

"Love you Somgaga you are thee best!"

Veli Nhleko praised:

"Somizi is number 1 always love you Somz Somz."

Sicelo Mhlongo joked:

"Forever yena kinda vibe."

Rachel Hwambo laughed:

"What is that?"

Beulah Matuba said:

"If only money could buy everything that matters."

Monde Sharon Sitali said:

"Jeezzz the way I love Somizi. I love his spìrituality humanity the way he live his life love him the most when judging Idols with fair and throwing enjoyable jokes."

Chichi Manja asked:

"This got Mzansi laughing. What happened to super charming Somgaga?"

Arjan Singh joked:

"Whoever did this, God is watching you."

Mali Zizi Jama Mehlomane said:

"Looking very good and beautiful."

Somizi looks ravishing during filming of Idols SA

Showing that he still got it, Somizi had his blonde wig laid during the recent filming of Idols SA.

He thanked the artists who helped him achieve his look.

Idols SA Season top 10 receives lukewarm reception

Briefly News previously reported that Mzansi could not be bothered by the singing competition, Idols SA, which had revealed its last top 10.

The top 10 took home fantastic prizes, such as a Huawei Nova 11 smartphone and a R5000 cash prize from Mzansi Magic.

