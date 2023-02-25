Gogo Maweni got tongues wagging on social media after she posted another video with one of her snakes

The sangoma can be seen in a TikTok post sleeping in her bed with a huge python while it moved around her body

Maweni's TikTok video went viral and gathered 1.6 million views from Mzansi people who were frightened

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Gogo Maweni posted a video showing the sangoma laying in bed with a big python. Image: @drmaweni

Source: TikTok

Gogo Maweni is unashamedly living her life and is not concerned about social media chatter. She raised people's eyebrows again when they saw her cuddling a python in bed.

Video of Gogo Maweni and her pet snake gathers 1.6 million views on TikTok

The traditional healer posted a TikTok video wishing her followers a good morning while she was still in bed and her animal companion sent shivers down people's spines. The snake was manoeuvring his way between Maweni and the sheets and went over her head.

Snake experts say snakes don't enjoy cuddling

According to ReptileCraze, snakes can be drawn to their owners because they emit heat but generally most snakes have evolved to be solitary creatures.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi TikTokker react to Gogo Maweni cuddling a python

Some netizens said Maweni was brave for interacting that closely with her pet snake. Other people claimed the sangoma seemed a little scared of the slithering serpent.

@mdzurai_

"Am I the only one who can see that she’s not relaxed? Uyesaba. "

stated:

@archibolt84 posted:

"I'd rather die poor."

@ntokozontokozolo mentioned:

"Python is harmless. Do it with a black mamba or spitting cobra."

@donnapapu said:

"I'm just here to look at the comments. I value my life."

@lianbby1 suggested:

"Can you please try Black mamba mommy? I'm saying black mamba, that snake will show you stars during the day."

@user2073884647539 wrote:

"Yoh guys this woman is too brave."

@vallie774 commented:

"So snake pets are the new trend. God, I beg."

@@monicamalebe added:

"It's for her ancestors' guys. Not all snakes are evil. Don't come for me please I'll have a heart attack."

Video of Gogo Maweni holding a python around other snakes in soweto bedroom creeps SA out: “Pure witchcraft”

In a related story, Briefly News reported that Geogo Maweni really knows how to get South Africans talking with her bold videos documenting her life as a traditional healer.

On February 3, she posted a video showing snakes crawling on her bed while she held a python.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News