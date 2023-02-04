A video of Gogo Maweni holding a huge python in her Soweto bedroom creeped people out on social media

The traditional healer had other snakes on her bed and said in the post that she loves her babies

SA people flooded Maweni's comments section and some said she was involved in "pure witchcraft"

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

Gogo Maweni spent some time with her different snakes in Soweto. Image: GogoMaweni

Source: Twitter

Gogo Maweni really knows how to get South Africans talking with her bold videos documenting her life as a traditional healer.

On February 3, she posted a short clip on her social media pages showing multiple snakes crawling on her bed while she held a python. She captioned the video:

"The only reason I’m at my house in Soweto❤️ I missed my babies."

Maweni tried to handle the python that was moving around and at one point she came face-to-face with the scary serpent.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

South Africans comment on Gogo Maweni's dangerous snake collection

A lot of people in Gogo Maweni's comments had chills when they saw the snakes slithering on her bed. Some said the healer should add other dangerous snakes to her collection.

@KeithTopG posted:

"My granny was a traditional healer, this one is not a traditional healer. These are dark practices which have nothing to do with ancestors."

@NONTU2KO_N wrote:

"OMG that is so scary and you don't look comfortable as well."

@maxwillanmagic suggested:

"Also add King Cobra ne Black Mamba in your collection phela gogo, I want to see something."

@EdShaun_ stated:

"Good marketing black people will come and consult."

@myloveourunity asked:

"Do yall require some sort of documents to have such in your homes?"

@CathyGodfree said:

"This is pure daylight witchcraft, let's leave ubusangoma aside. We are taken for a ride here."

@Sfarzo69 mentioned:

"Please play with anacondas next time, we wanna see something."

Snake jumping off roof has TikTok users freaked out, video goes viral with 5.8M views

In a similar story, Briefly News reported that a video of a snake went viral is it showed that snakes can jump. The video shows how the viper needed to get off a roof and took a leap.

The video went viral on TikTok as people were horrified by the scene. People flooded the comments to express how disturbed they were.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News