Video of Gogo Maweni Holding a Python Around Other Snakes in Soweto Bedroom Creeps SA Out: “Pure Witchcraft”
by  Hilary Sekgota
  • A video of Gogo Maweni holding a huge python in her Soweto bedroom creeped people out on social media
  • The traditional healer had other snakes on her bed and said in the post that she loves her babies
  • SA people flooded Maweni's comments section and some said she was involved in "pure witchcraft"

A video of Gogo Maweni with snakes
Gogo Maweni spent some time with her different snakes in Soweto. Image: GogoMaweni
Source: Twitter

Gogo Maweni really knows how to get South Africans talking with her bold videos documenting her life as a traditional healer.

On February 3, she posted a short clip on her social media pages showing multiple snakes crawling on her bed while she held a python. She captioned the video:

"The only reason I’m at my house in Soweto❤️ I missed my babies."

Maweni tried to handle the python that was moving around and at one point she came face-to-face with the scary serpent.

South Africans comment on Gogo Maweni's dangerous snake collection

A lot of people in Gogo Maweni's comments had chills when they saw the snakes slithering on her bed. Some said the healer should add other dangerous snakes to her collection.

@KeithTopG posted:

"My granny was a traditional healer, this one is not a traditional healer. These are dark practices which have nothing to do with ancestors."

@NONTU2KO_N wrote:

"OMG that is so scary and you don't look comfortable as well."

@maxwillanmagic suggested:

"Also add King Cobra ne Black Mamba in your collection phela gogo, I want to see something."

@EdShaun_ stated:

"Good marketing black people will come and consult."

@myloveourunity asked:

"Do yall require some sort of documents to have such in your homes?"

@CathyGodfree said:

"This is pure daylight witchcraft, let's leave ubusangoma aside. We are taken for a ride here."

@Sfarzo69 mentioned:

"Please play with anacondas next time, we wanna see something."

Snake jumping off roof has TikTok users freaked out, video goes viral with 5.8M views

In a similar story, Briefly News reported that a video of a snake went viral is it showed that snakes can jump. The video shows how the viper needed to get off a roof and took a leap.

The video went viral on TikTok as people were horrified by the scene. People flooded the comments to express how disturbed they were.

Source: Briefly News

