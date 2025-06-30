Popular actor Zolisa Xaluva stirred mixed reactions after stepping out in a Thebe Magugu-designed outfit that didn't impress many South Africans

The photo shared on social media sparked varied opinions, with some fans criticising the look while others praised Zolisa's charm

Despite the backlash, stars like Teko Modise and DJ Maphorisa continue to raise the bar for men's fashion in Mzansi

Popular actor Zolisa Xaluva failed to impress the South African fashion police with his outfit. The star, who is undoubtedly Mzansi's fan favourite, rocked a stunning outfit designed by the famous Thebe Magugu.

Zolisa Xaluva's Thebe Magugu outfit divided Mzansi. Image: Gallo Images / Lefty Shivambu

Source: Getty Images

Just when you thought Zolisa Xaluva never does wrong in Mzansi's eyes, the star was dragged for his Thebe Magugu outfit. Zolisa, who is popular for nailing roles in shows like Generations, Gomora, Kings of Jo'Burg, and The Queenstown Kings, has always been praised for his exceptional work.

A picture of the actor rocking a pink and black outfit by South African contemporary fashion designer Thebe Magugu was shared on the microblogging platform, X (formerly Twitter), by controversial entertainment blogger Musa Khawula on 26 June 2025.

Thebe Magugu is a household name in the South African fashion industry. The star has been dominating the industry with some classic designs that got fashion lovers reeling. He has worked with several celebrities, including Priddy Ugly, the legendary Dr John Kani, Thuli Madonsela, Ama Qamata, Boity Thulo, and Nomzamo Mbatha.

Magugu also collaborated with South African power couple Nandi Madida and Zakes Bantwini, who both shared stunning pictures of their collection on social media.

Take a look at the picture below:

Fans react to Zolisa Xaluva's outfit

Whoa! Fans did not hold back their reactions to Zolisa Xaluva's look by Thebe Magugu. Many said the outfit was not giving what it was supposed to give. However, social media users admitted that Zolisa is still one of the most handsome actors in South Africa.

@StraightupGal said:

"A hard NO."

@samke987 commented:

"What a gorgeous human piece😍😍"

@HereWithShit said:

"Is he coming out?"

@Mzansipresser wrote:

"This attire gives pregnancy vibes."

@Lolwethu11512 added:

"It's giving exotic bird!"

@AyaDlamini_ commented:

"Dyani inxibe fringe? What in the low budget is going on here? 😰😭"

@OkuZA01 wrote:

"My man, my man😍😍❤️"

SA shared mixed reactions to Zolisa Xaluva's look. Image: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

SA male stars praised for their stylish looks

Do not let Zolisa Xaluva's look fool you, South African men know how to dress. Several celebrities have turned social media platforms on fire with their stylish looks.

Legendary football star Teko Modise is the king of South African fashion. The former Bafana Bafana star has stepped out at big events like the Durban July looking like a million dollars.

DJ Maphorisa has also been giving fashion enthusiasts a run for their money with his expensive designer outfits.

SA reacts to Thebe Magugu's dress in Small Street

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Small Street Mall is one of the biggest markets for counterfeit products in South Africa. The mall has different vendors who sell high-end goods at low prices.

A gent who had been shopping around the area spotted Thebe Magugu's duped version of his R8.5K dress.

