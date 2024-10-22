A South African fashion lover was disappointed to see Thebe Magugu's work duped by a vendor in Small Street

The Mzansi designer earned his place in fashion with his creative eye and use of unique patterns to set him apart from the rest

Social media users did not quite understand the big deal with the artist's work being found in Small Street

Small Street Mall is one of the biggest markets for counterfeit products in South Africa. The mall has different vendors who sell high-end goods at low prices.

A Mzansi man was disappointed after seeing Thebe Magugu's R8.5K design at Small Street. Image: @thebemagugu

A gent who had been shopping around the area spotted Thebe Magugu's duped version of his R8.5K dress.

Thebe Magugu’s R8.5K dress in Small Street

A chap named Thapelo visited Small Street in Johannesburg and spotted one of Thebe Magugu's famous designs at a lower price. The gentleman was stunned by the vendor's audacity to sell a duped version of the designer's work.

He looked at the different dresses in disbelief, as the shop had all of the different colours in stock. Although the material looked much cheaper than the original, the dresses resembled Thebe's design.

Thaphelo complained to Mzansi:

"Creatives can't feed people because of such theft."

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to seeing fake Thebe Magugu design

Social media users were not aware that the design belonged to a South African artist and commented:

@Amanda💞was clueless:

"Then there's me. I didn't even know Thebe Magugu until now. I was gonna rock this dress stress-free."

@momMbulazi shared:

"I had no clue about Magugu; I just liked the dress, and I'm sure I'll buy it the day I go to Lerabi."

@Bella Ngamone had no idea who Thebe was:

"I had to read the comments to find out what's disappointing to see."

@Gee7 was confused:

"I still don't get it; which one is original? This is the first time I hear about Thebe Magugu. Who is she is and where to find her range?"

@Milisa Joyi commented:

"They did the same with Maxhosa; he'll be fine."

@. explained:

"He is losing nothing because he sells one for R14500, which means the vendor has to sell 63 of those before they make the amount he makes on one. He has his market; trust me, he makes the money."

Designer takes masterpiece to the streets

Briefly News also reported that a talented South African designer keeps on amazing Mzansi with his enchanting craft. The flawless creator, Ndiwavho, took one of his favourite designs into the streets.

Netizens were so proud of him for showing off his lovely skills.

