A talented South African designer keeps on amazing Mzansi with his enchanting craft

The flawless creator, Ndiwavho, took one of his favourite designs into the streets

Netizens were so proud of him for showing off his lovely skills

A famous TikTok designer took his recent masterpiece into the streets.

Mzansi's young designer takes sustainable fashion to new heights. Image: @ndiwavho.couture

Source: TikTok

The skilled designer stunned in a red carpet gown made of recycled Woolworths carrier bags.

TikTok designer takes stunning masterpiece to the streets

A Mzansi creative, Ndiwavho, takes sustainable fashion to new heights by turning recycled materials into haute couture pieces. The designer stunned Mzansi with his stylish collection, which was documented on TikTok.

He is stealing the hearts of climate activists and true fashion lovers. How he can turn a regular Woolworths carrier back into a million-dollar garment.

He captioned his latest clip:

"A whole BACARDI dancer."

Watch the video below:

Mzansi in awe of TikTok's famous designer

Briefly News reached out to a woman who spent her life designing gowns for her friends and family, Nontuthuzelo Gxothelwa, to hear some of the challenges she has faced as a designer living in South Africa. Gxothelwa highlighted that:

“I can only explain according to my version of life. I live in townships and am surrounded by very fashionable people. That is what I very much appreciate about my community. Still, because of the circumstances of fear that we live under, which disturb everything about being a business person, meaning being a business owner in the townships with township clientele, most of the time, we are attacked.

"I have been attacked more than three times by those who believe that when you have a business, you have enough to share with them. They have no understanding of the process of growing a business in terms of patience and the persistence we have to go through while we pursue the gifts and talent we are blessed with. So running a business in the townships is like you have found a curse to sustain YOURSELF.

"I wish and trust that our government will develop strategies to bring solutions to improve the state of living in the townships. Most of those who commit such crimes lack positive opportunities and good influence to be better youth.”

The young designer has been turning heads, impressing Mzansi with his exquisite designs. He took one of his stunning designs into the streets to film some content. The footage came out beautifully, with the wind blowing like a paid actor.

Netizens were stunned once again by the flawless gent and commented:

@Felicity called Woolies out:

"Woolworths must do something awah."

@Nonhlanhla Precious manifested a satisfying future for the designer:

"One day you will be designing Durban July clothing for Somizi and the rest, I'm proud of you."

@abigailmamaTKtladi complimented the young creative:

"Your creativity and designs is on another level, hope your talent will be recognized one day."

@phophoki compared the look to Durban July fashion:

"You dressed better than some of those people that went to DURBAN JULY."

@QUEENP convinced herself:

"I believe you made it to Durban July coz...wow this is beautiful and unique."

Woolies at the Met Gala: Mzansi fashionista stuns in dress made of Woolworths carrier bags

Briefly News also reported that a brilliant fashionista created a high-fashion look from multiple Woolworths carrier bags. We're not sure what Anna Wintour would say, but this writer/fashion guru approves of the creation.

Netizens were in awe of the mesmerising piece and gave the designer his well-deserved flowers in the comments section.

