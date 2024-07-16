Top South African radio and TV personality Lerato Kganyago wowed fans with her stylish tomboy outfit featuring heeled funky denim jeans and an orange fur coat

Social media buzzed as Metro FM shared her look on X, with many praising her impeccable fashion sense

Mzansi users expressed their admiration, calling her "Mother" and commenting on her fresh, always-on-point style

Lerato Kganyago stole hearts with her stunning outfit. The radio and TV personality, who is undoubtedly one of the best-dressed celebrities in South Africa, proved that she can look good in anything.

Lerato Kganyago's outfit gets Mzansi buzzing

Shuu! Lerato Kganyago is definitely that girl when it comes to putting an outfit together. The star had Mzansi fashion girlies taking notes when she stepped out in a simple but stylish tomboy fit.

A picture of the Metro FM presenter wearing heeled, a pair of funky denim jeans and an orange fur coat was shared on the micro-blogging platform X by the radio station alongside a caption that read:

"MOTHER @Leratokganyago."

Mzansi can't get enough of Lerato Kganyago's look

Social media users hailed Lerato Kganyago for always looking fresh despite the occasion. Many even expressed their love for the seasoned media personality.

@srurasrura commented:

"My daily favourite ❤️ ❤️❤️❤️❤️"

@desireelanka wrote:

"Jean nd mmmmh "

@retsjay63 added:

"O hoto mother"

@HendriccahM said:

"Mother Mzoristo #TML let's goooooo "

@Ndoniyamanzi_b noted:

"She is bleaching hard!"

