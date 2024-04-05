The Limpopo queen, Makhadzi is gaining recognition as a fashion icon, impressing fans with her stylish looks

She recently showcased her fashion sense in London, wearing a mini skirt, Fendi stockings, and stunning boots

Fans praised Makhadzi's fashion evolution and her hard work, with some noting her smooth and beautiful appearance, highlighting her preference for original clothing

Speaking exclusively to Briefly News, celebrity stylist and designer at Masango, Xolisa Tony Mahlakahlaka explained the important role stylists play in creating celebrities' public images

Award-winning South African musician Makhadzi is slowly becoming a fashion icon. The star has been serving looks, and fans are impressed with her stylist.

Makhadzi lives her best life in London

We all know Makhadzi is now an international girlie. The singer has been globetrotting performing in countries like Canada and the USA. She has also performed in African countries like Zimbabwe, Botswana and Mozambique.

A picture of the star serving killer looks in London was recently shared on the micro-blogging app, X/ Twitter by the controversial entertainment blogger Musa Khawula. The Ghanama singer looked like the star she is in a mini skirt, Fendi stockings and stunning boots. Musa captioned the post:

"Makhadzi in London; United Kingdom."

Celeb stylist weighs in on the importance of creating a brand

Briefly News spoke to Xolisa Tony Mahlakahlaka, a celebrity stylist and designer at Masango, who explained the important role stylists play in creating fashion brands for celebrities. He said:

"A good stylist plays a pivotal role in legitimising any public figures' brand positioning as they can bring any client closer to the way that they see themselves in a way that doesn’t require anything other than visual representation.

"Being able to create an image that speaks for you before you do is so important when you have a public-facing business, brand or personality and has changed the trajectory of many careers and is a skill that is not yet appreciated by many in local entertainment even though the evidence from the likes of Bonang, Mamkhize and Ayanda Ncwane."

Fans react to Makhadzi's stunning look

Social media users agreed that Makhadzi upped her fashion game. Many praised the star for her stunning look and noted how she has changed significantly over the years.

@Daisy_Entle said:

"She looks stunning but her skirt is too high or the pantyhose are too low."

@Mthandeni199617 commented:

"Well done to her she deserves all of thus working hard it opens closed doors."

@realsiyauyazi added:

"She looks so beautiful. I will refrain from zooming in on the pic and therefore forming an opinion. Let me watch Youngins instead."

@Dingswayo_N noted:

"She's moving very smooth "

@djstago added:

"The only celebrity that rocks original gear ️ "

