Thuso Mbedu is undoubtedly the star of the moment, and her fan and followers are here for it

The star has been making major moves on social media since the release of her star-studded movie The Woman King

The Hollywood-based star recently left Mzansi gasping for air after sharing snaps rocking a stunning green gown

Thuso Mbedu is becoming one of the best-dressed stars in South Africa. The star has been making headlines and charting Twitter trends a lot lately.

Thuso Mbedu showed off her stunning figure in an elegant Gucci dress. Image: @thuso.mbedu.

Apart from her impressive acting skills and fashion sense, The Underground Railroad star also wowed her fans and followers with her dancing skills.

The star recently headed to her Instagram page to share snaps of a breathtaking Gucci gown she rocked. Thuso Mbedu looked like an absolute dream in the maxi silky dress with pleats. The South African-born star rocked colourful short hair.

Social media users were taken aback by the stunning gown. Many agreed that The Woman King star killed the look.

@onety1_savage said:

"The second frame is looking kasi flavoured with the pose, or is it just me."

@perpetual_chori commented:

" beautiful.. I look forward to see you someday.. love from Nigeria."

@jabumav wrote:

"Cha uhlale umuhle mtase ❤️kodwa ingubo le mina angiyiboni ubuhle bayo."

@lifeofthato added:

"She said mermaid, but make it fashuuun ."

@somizi wrote:

"Thuso hao needie thuso shem."

@sultan commented:

" is what I’m seeing ."

@iamrinsolaa added:

"My favourite so far of all the celebrities you’ve shot bro!!!"

