Makhadzi is booked and busy performing at shows one city at a time and is currently in Australia

The Magear songstress posted pics on her Instagram soaking up the city's sites and while she prepares for her show

Mzansi is proud to see how far her talent and authenticity has taken her and liked and epic receipts

Makhadzi is in Melbourne, Australia, for a show. Image: @makhadzisa

Superstar Makhadzi is having the time of her life in Australia ahead of her show in the capital city of Melbourne. She has so far documented her journey from ever since she left SA a week ago.

Recently she posted snaps enjoying the city's restaurants, luxury hotel living and getting massaged at the spa.

Her fans on Instagram have been enjoying getting an inside look of her travels and commented that it's great witnessing her trotting the globe. In the last few months she's performed in Venda, Bloemfontein, Mozambique, Australia and it's only the beginning with the festive season approaching.

Mzansi people said they are cheering her on while she ticks off one goal and at a time and that they proud she's waving the SA flag high.

Watch Makhadzi short Insta video below:

@kha2chelow mentioned:

"It's so surreal to see you shining, knowing where you started. God is great. Keep shining African Queen."

@nunukakhanye stated:

"You deserve it, queen. You work really hard.❤️"

@vhutshilo_netshiongolwe said:

"Now, this is what we call life."

@rinae2653 added:

"May God keep you and protect you, queen."

@orleanssindane posted:

"Fly, girl. The sky is no limit."

@lebo212 wrote:

"From Venda to the world. "

@tayakays said:

"I admire you. You're a woman of steel."

tokologokagiso

"I'm so in love with this lady."

