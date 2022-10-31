Makhadzi is ready to give South Africa some more of her musical talent with a full body of work

The beloved Mzansi performer is beyond excited to give fans some jams to guarantee a lit festival season

Makhadzi took to social media to promote her good news, and fans were chuffed that they'd be blessed with brand-new songs from her

Makhadzi has been having victory after victory with her music career. The musician recently announced an album drop in November 2022.

Makhadzi has an album due soon, and her fans cannot wait to hear what she has in store. Image: Instagram/@makhadzisa

Makhadzi fans celebrate that their favourite has new music for them. Many peeps expressed their enthusiasm for her new bangers.

Makhadzi finishes album

ZAlebs reports that Makhadzi is spreading the word on social media that she will have music for the festive season on 4 November 2022. The singer explained that she wants her fans to enjoy her music during weddings and other occasions that happen in December in several posts.

Makhadzi fans rejoiced at the news she shared all over social media. Many supporters said they would be there to buy and stream the new music.

@lorraine_guyo commented:

"Proud of you babe. The African Queen."

@daddiejohnz commented:

"Already bought 20gb data."

@_chidubem

"Can’t wait! love me some Makhadzi."

@broox_sammy commented:

"Khipa sis wami. [Release it]."

@hope_swiswi commented:

"Ari fare Zwavhudi queen of SA ,December ndi yawe. [Its your December]"

@cornette.dd commented:

"We're about to eat."

vhulendakindness

"And we are ready for it @makhadzisa coz we know you always bring the best to the table, love you."

"Anti-black standards": Makhadzi's fans split over singer's drastic makeover

Briefly News previously reported that Makhadzi tried something a little different with her makeup. The Ghanama hitmaker had several heads turning thanks to her new look.

Fans of Makhadzi had much to say about her makeup before. Many claimed that the star's makeup artist was missing the mark.

Some netizens previously gave Makhadzi's makeup bad reviews and said she should find someone else to do it. The singer heeded their call, as she recently showed off her makeup was done in a different way.

