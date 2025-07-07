Lungile Radu's production company is said to be facing a massive bill from the taxman

According to reports, SARS applied for a default judgment after the company failed to settle its multi-million-rand debt

This comes more than a year after the cast sought legal action against the production house over non-payment

Lungile Radu’s production company is reportedly facing a multi-million-rand SARS bill. Images: Instagram/ lungileradu, Getty Images/ deepblue4you

Parental Advisory Productions is in trouble with the taxman, facing a massive multi-million-rand bill.

SARS goes after Lungile Radu's production company

Parental Advisory Production is reportedly the latest entity having trouble with the South African Revenue Services (SARS).

Owned by Lungile Radu, Thomas Gumede, Siyabonga Ngwekazi and Thomas Mhlongo, the company was reportedly hit with a staggering R17.8M tax bill, which ballooned over time due to penalties.

According to Sunday World, SARS applied for a default judgment last week after PAP Productions failed to settle its R7.5M debt for unpaid value-added tax. The bill increased by more than R1.8M in interest and penalties, increasing the total to just over R9.4M.

Moreover, the production entity, which produced the eTV hit series, Nikiwe, also owed the taxman just over R3M in unpaid pay-as-you-earn. However, this bill also increased by R660K in interest and over R178K in penalties, leaving them with a bill of over R4.1M.

Lungile Radu and Thomas Gumede's production company reportedly owes SARS R17.8M. Image: thomasgumede

Source: Instagram

The actors are also said to be in trouble over unpaid company income tax and unpaid Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) contributions, which total R3.5M and R15K, respectively. All in all, the debts come to a total of R17.8M owed to the taxman.

Sunday World reports that SARS sent a letter to the company in February 2025 to have it remit payments of more than R9M, but it was ignored. This reportedly forced the taxman to drag PAP Productions to court to have it blacklisted.

The production house is expected to either pay the bill as a whole, enter into a payment plan, or risk having its assets auctioned.

Previously, Briefly News reported on the Nikiwe cast allegedly taking the company to court over unpaid salaries from December 2023.

According to sources, PAP Productions took out a loan to pay its crew R400 each, and they turned it down:

"We rejected it, what will I do with R400 from a salary of over R20k? We are disappointed because the company failed to communicate. We're left with no other choice but to take legal action."

Adding insult to injury was a representative from eTV who claimed that the production was paid for its work. Previously, it was alleged that the show was cancelled due to mismanagement of funds, not low ratings.

Find out what Mzansi said about PAP Productions' SARS case

South Africans are stunned that yet another big name in local entertainment is in trouble with the taxman, and bashed celebrities for failing to meet their tax obligations:

NosiBlue advised:

"Guys, just pay your taxes. Then you never have to deal with your debt ballooning to this."

asithandaze was curious:

"People who owe SARS tax in the millions, how much money do they have?"

BALR___ asked:

"Gante, who does your taxes, bafowethu? Ai."

Ditiro_n wrote:

"Aha! That's why it's been so quiet."

South Africans debated PAP Productions' massive debt to SARS. Image: lungileradu

Source: Instagram

Meanwhile, others pulled the race card on SARS:

kgotsohopelekau asked:

"Why is SARS always public about black people’s tax faults?"

nomondethobejan was curious:

"So, SARS only comes for black people?"

GiftKhama2 said:

"We don't see @sarstaxgoing after Somalians and Pakistanis."

MatshidisoAnnen said:

"SARS is run by white men, neh? Why is it always our black brothers and sisters wanted by them, aowa."

Muvhango boss reportedly still facing trouble from SARS

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared the details of Duma Ndlovu's massive bill owed to SARS.

According to reports, Ndlovu, who is the executive producer for Muvhango, had his SARS bill increased due to penalties, and he has been served with several letters of demand to pay back the money.

Moreover, the beloved soapie is said to be facing cancellation after running for two decades, with its cast going unpaid.

