Actors and crew members of SABC2's soapie Muvhango have reportedly not been paid their salaries

According to media reports, the cast and crew members of the SABC2 soapie did not receive their wages in May

SABC confirmed in May that the long-running Tshivenda soapie had been canned after 28 years

'Muvhango' cast and crew unpaid salaries. Images: SABCPlus

The cast and crew of the cancelled TV show Muvhango have reportedly not been paid their last salaries.

This comes after the SABC confirmed that the Tshivenda soapie has been replaced with Bakwena Productions' upcoming telenovela Pimville Queens.

Daily Sun reports that the cast of the popular TV show is still waiting for their last payment from Word of Mouth Pictures.

A source from the show reveals to the publication that the cast and crew concluded filming on 30 May and were expecting their salaries on 31 May.

The insider also reveals that the staff received communication from the production who revealed that they were waiting for payment from the SABC.

News24's entertainment journalist @TVwithThinus revealed on X on Friday, 6 June that the SABC abruptly stopped airing the remaining new episodes of the cancelled soapie without an explanation.

"Cast and crew of Word of Mouth Pictures say they were not paid end of May. Producers told them they were not paid by the SABC," says Thinus.

Soapie fans respond to the soapie's cancellation

@Madiba_z replied:

"Lol, that time Generations is the SANTACO of TV shows!"

@Sir_Boh said:

"I hope one-day Uzalo and Generations will be cancelled."

@ManimoDj wrote:

"@SABCPortal, I’m sure y’all cancelling because “ke ma Venda” neh? (It's a Venda show). Nxa."

@OslinaM replied:

"Shame man it’s a pity for those that’ll lose their jobs after this."

@RohulaBlack responded:

"It was only a matter of time. Even Venḓa people don't watch Muvhango anymore and I don't blame us. The writers and producers stopped caring a long time ago. But at least it should be replaced by another Venḓa show."

@moroaswi19316 said:

"Good news I tried to give Muvhango a chance but it was boring. Bakwena gave us Losing Lerato their shows are nice but they must pay actors."

@SiweM_ wrote:

"Oh, SABC 2 may get 30 minutes of my time on weekdays again since they canceled 7de Laan

@Hoecutter responded:

"This is the last time we are going to hear Venda other than in Cosmo and Alex, sad."

@popomosarwane wrote:

"This show gets canceled every month. I thought they were already cancelled."

@tseepati said:

"I don’t blame SABC it’s been downhill for Muvhango even the storylines don’t make sense."

'Muvhango' actors reportedly unpaid. Image: SABCPlus

Photo: legendary actress Florence Masebe responds to Muvhango’s ending

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported in May that award-winning actress Florence Masebe remembered her role in SABC2's canned soapie Muvhango.

The former Skeem Saam and Generations star portrayed the character of Humbulani in the SABC2 soapie.

Fans of the actress took to her post on X to share their favourite moments from the TV show.

