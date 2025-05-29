Award-winning actress Florence Masebe recently remembered her role in SABC2's canned soapie Muvhango

The former Skeem Saam and Generations star portrayed the character of Humbulani in the SABC2 soapie

Fans of the actress took to her post on X to share their favourite moments from the TV show

Actress Florence Masebe responds to 'Muvhango's finale. Images: JabuMcdonald

Source: Twitter

Fan-favourite actress Florence Masebe recently honoured her role in SABC2's cancelled soapie Muvhango.

The actress is one of many South Africans who shared their favourite moments of the Tshivenda soapie, which is coming to end this August.

The award-winning actress shared a photo of her character, Humbulani from the SABC2 soapie on her X account on Wednesday, 28 May.

She captioned the post: "I guess I have done it all."

South Africans responded to the actress' post

@Gabojust said:

"Your character on Muvhango was believable and attractive. I respect your craft. Keep going and keep at it."

@BongieNtulini89 wrote:

"Our boss lady dressed by Bongiwe Walaza in eTwatwa Restaurant. Those were the times Ausi Florence."

@thegirlthato_ said:

"You’ve been in everything, wow."

@tebogosebs responded:

"Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday, when Muvhango was still hitting hard."

@nahume_m replied:

"Elle Tisane a re (used to call you) 'Sister Boss'. I always laughed when you spoke Sepedi/Selobedu."

@Pakiso_Moteane wrote:

"You've done it all. From being the presenter of TV1 Simunye Grooves, a celebrated super actress. God really favours the talented."

@ANOTHER_LAYMAN said:

"Number 1. Thank you for blessing our screens, unparalleled to this day."

@Masemola_Amo replied:

"Ke gopola ka bo 2009 o botša Meme gore a kgaogane le Ndalamo ka gore Ndalamo ke wa Thandaza," (I remember around 2009 you told Meme to stay away from Ndalamo because he belonged to Thandaza).

@TaKaAyama1 replied:

"Yes, you have mama. Your craft is out of this world I feel sorry for those that have never witnessed your talent on our small screens. You truly are a legend, Sister Flo."

@Ntsuku7 said:

"Like sands through the hourglass, so we Flo."

SABC confirms cancellation of the soapie

SABC2 has confirmed in a statement that the long-running soapie, Muvhango will come to an end after 28 years on television.

The final episode will air on Friday, 8 August, according to the statement from the channel.

Entertainment commentator Mlu reveals on his X account that the popular show will get replaced by Bakwena Productions upcoming TV show, Pimville Queens.

Muvhango creator and producer Duma Ndlovu reveals to News24 that it's been an honour for him to create moments where the marginalised languages were at the center of it all.

Actress Florence Masebe bids farewell to 'Muvhango'. Images: FloMasebe

Source: Instagram

Florence Masebe remembers Generations co-star Mandla Hlatswayo on his death anniversary

In more entertainment news, Briefly News recently reported that former Skeem Saam and Generations actress Florence Masebe, in a heartfelt post on X, paid tribute to late actor Mandla Hlatswayo.

The late actor topped Twitter trends this week when his daughter, Bonolo, paid tribute to him on his death anniversary.

South Africans and fans of the late actor and radio personality took to social media this weekend to react to Masebe's tribute.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News