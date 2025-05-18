Former Skeem Saam and Generations actress Florence Masebe, in a heartfelt post on X, paid tribute to late actor Mandla Hlatswayo

The late actor topped Twitter trends this week when his daughter, Bonolo, paid tribute to him on his death anniversary

South Africans and fans of the late actor and radio personality took to social media this weekend to react to Masebe's tribute

Former Generations actress Florence Masebe recently paid tribute to her late co-star Mandla Hlatswayo, who passed away in May 2017.

Masebe played the character of Thembi on the SABC1 soapie while Hlatswayo portrayed the role of Siphiwe Phosa.

The legendary actress reacted to Hlatswayo's daughter's post on X on Saturday, 17 May.

"We did Electric Workshop together. Used to catch the Randburg bus to go to studio until Mandla bought a car. Then he became our transport guy. A beautiful soul until the very end," she wrote.

South Africans react to the actress' tribute

@ThubelihleKS said:

"For the manner in which he passed away. If I were influential in government and arts space, I would have held annual remembrance events in honour of him, made sure his kids were taken care of in perpetuity because he died protecting a woman, when many walk away."

@lindrishi wrote:

"May his soul continue to rest peacefully. I've watched the show in the 90s. You've been on our screens for many years."

@MadikizelaThado replied:

"Oh, my this just brought back so many memories for me. May he continue resting."

@Mnix27 wrote:

"Electric Workshop used to play on Thursdays, if I'm not mistaken. I was still a kid then. May he keep on resting."

@hlubizer said:

"Whenever I pass by Meli's, I think about him and his buddy Oupa Duma all the time. It was a senseless killing of two good guys trying to do the right thing. I used to see him in Pimville. Down to earth guy."

@MmathuleB replied:

"May his soul rest in peace...he used to be my crush when I was young."

Media personality @PennyLebyane also shared her memories of the late actor and wrote:

"A fine Soweto gentleman Bonolo was your papa."

@BucsAndBucks said:

"Still have good memories of your Daddy, he was one in a million."

@simpsGP wrote:

"Your dad was a student at Reasoma High. Very humble and sweet guy. May his soul still rest in peace. Askies my Dali. It must be hard."

@SibusisoMbonge4 replied:

"At least he died a hero that will forever be remembered."

