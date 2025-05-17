The daughter of former Generations and Backstage actor Mandla Hlatswayo has spoken out since her father passed away in 2017

The late actor and radio personality was reportedly shot dead after he was trying to protect two women from getting mugged

South Africans took to Hlatswayo's daughter's social media post to comfort her and to share their memories about the late star

Actor Mandla Hlatswayo's daughter remembers the late 'Generations' star. Image: virgosocials

Source: Twitter

Fan-favourite Generations actor Mandla Hlatswayo's daughter, Bonolo, remembers her late father, who passed away at the age of 41.

Hlatshwayo, who died in 2017 starred opposite Thabiso Mokhethi in the SABC1 soapie, portrayed the character of Siphiwe Phosa on the show.

According to media reports, the radio personality and former Backstage actor was shot dead back in 2017, while trying to protect women from getting mugged.

The actor's daughter @Bonolo_Kiara02 took to her X account on Thursday, 15 May, to share photos of her late father, who passed away in 2017.

Bonolo also shared a video of her dad working on Jozi FM and captioned the video: "I love you and I'll miss you forever, Papa."

South Africans comfort the actor's daughter

@simpsGP replied:

"Your dad was a student at Reasoma High. Very humble and sweet guy. May his soul still rest in peace. Askies my dali. It must be hard."

@Swiiiiiiidad_7 said:

"The ever humble, caring, and encouraging soulful person."

@PeterMabetlela replied:

"Your dead was amazing."

@BucsAndBucks wrote:

"Still have good memories of your daddy, he was one in a million."

@Mzimela_Mvu responded:

"I wonder if the woman he was trying to help even attended his funeral."

@KingMntungwa said:

"Rest in power king. Heroes will never be forgotten."

@Leroy_Williams7 said:

"Mandla yoooo wat a humbled soul. May he continue to rest in peace."

@dumisanisofuthe replied:

"One of the reasons why I question God sometimes. We have many who do bad but are alive and those who does good are dead."

@lifesure1 said:

"Dlala Mavusana no DJ Mbuso. He introduced me to the name @RealBlackCoffee."

@MarzenPoposki wrote:

"DJ Mandla Hlatswayo. Mr Jozi Knights and Generation's Siphiwe."

@EmmiieTLO reacted:

"May He continue to Rest in Peace. Great personality he had."

@TshepoTheGuy wrote on the daughter's timeline:

"I used to see him kobo Vuyokazi with your mom. May his soul RIP."

@AphiweMame replied:

"Mandla Hlatswayo played Siphiwe Phosa on Generations from 2000 to 2006. Lumka Dlomo’s love interest, until Zandi Mbisi lures him to a secret location where she intends keeping him captive forever. Will he escape?"

@NoxNonozi said to the actor's daughter:

"Oh, how he loved you."

Actor Mandla Hlatswayo's daughter remembers late 'Generations' star. Images: Virgosocials

Source: Twitter

