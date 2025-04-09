South African media personality Thulisile Phongolo makes her return to acting

SABC excitedly announced that the media personality will be returning to Generations: The Legacy to reprise her role as Namhla Diale

Thuli Phongolo shared with Briefly News how excited she was to be back at Generations: The Legacy

Actress Thuli Phongolo returned to showbiz. Image: Supplied (SABC)

Halala! South African media personality and actress Thuli Phongolo has returned to showbiz.

Recently, SABC1 excitedly and officially announced that the star would be returning to Generations: The Legacy to reprise her role as Namhla Diale. Viewers will get to see Namhla's return on screen on Friday, 25 April 2025.

This came after actress Mpume "Six" Nyamane, who plays the role of Aubrey Poo's on-screen wife left the popular SABC1 soapie Generations: The Legacy.

SABC1 PR Specialist Caroline Phalakatshela shared with Briefly News what the audience can expect from Namhla Diale as she returns to the soapie.

"Namhla is ambitious, intelligent, cunning, slightly aloof, and fiercely independent. Namhla has a complicated relationship with her parents, Lucy Diale and Jack Mabaso. She loves Lucy deeply, but their relationship has always been a tough one to navigate. Jack, on the other hand, wants to groom Namhla so that she can move into his world, which is a world that Namhla is intrigued by.

"When Namhla returns to our world, she is no longer the gawky, geeky, shy and awkward teenager she was before. Her time living and working overseas has changed her. She has become worldly, confident in her skills and talent, and yearns for a big life. A life she thinks Jack can give her.

Thuli Phongolo is excited about her return to 'Generations: The Legacy. Image: Supplied (SABC)

The phenomenal actress also shared with Briefly News how excited she is to be going back to Generations: The Legacy.

She said:

"Returning to Generations: The Legacy feels like coming back home. I’m excited to reconnect with the cast, crew and fans and to bring new energy to my character’s journey."

Morula Pictures and SABC react to end of Generations: The Legacy reports

The SABC revealed in a statement to the media this past week that the current season of Generations: The Legacy is under contract, and the agreement for season 34 is in place. The channel and Morula Pictures reassured South Africans in a joint statement that the soapie would continue to air without any interruptions.

The channel also thanked the cast and crew for their contribution to the ongoing success of the long-running soapie. Viewers of the show recently took to social media to respond to reports that the show may be ending.

Thuli P lists house for sale after buying new one

Briefly News previously reported that Thuli P has listed her Bryanston home for sale on the Hamilton Properties website.

This came after she flexed her recent property purchase and became the owner of two properties. Thuli P spent R9 million on her new property. Her old property is selling for R7.4 million on Hamilton's Properties website. She expressed heartache at the prospect of selling her old house, which holds memories.

