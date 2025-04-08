Actress Six Nyamane has confirmed her departure from SABC1's show Generations: The Legacy

The talented actress who plays the role of Nozipho Moroka shares her reasons for leaving the soapie

Fans of the show recently took to social media to respond to reports that the SABC1 show is ending

Actress Mpume "Six" Nyamane, who plays the role of Aubrey Poo's on-screen wife has left popular SABC1 soapie Generations: The Legacy.

The actress' departure comes after speculations that the soapie may be coming to an end.

The musician who plays a journalist, Nozipo Moroka on the show shares that she exited the award-winning TV show in February this year.

According to Daily Sun, Nyamane revealed that it was time for her to exit the popular show as she wanted to travel the world with her craft.

It is also believed that the actress is leaving the soapie to pursue other roles and her career as a DJ. The musician also thanked the show for the opportunity and her fans for supporting her on the show.

Morula Pictures and SABC react to end of Generations: The Legacy reports

The SABC revealed in a statement to the media this past week that the current season of Generations: The Legacy is under contract, and the agreement for season 34 is in place.

The channel and Morula Pictures reassured South Africans in a joint statement that the soapie would continue to air without any interruptions.

The channel also thanked the cast and crew for their contribution to the ongoing success of the long-running soapie.

Viewers of the show recently took to social media to respond to reports that the show may be ending.

Soapie fans slam SABC1 soapie

@mr_sxllo said:

"Why is SABC afraid of pulling the plug on this show? There are no more creative juices left. Let it die peacefully with its dignity intact and make way for a new show with fresh ideas."

@Masnackz replied:

"After seeing a lot of our actors and actresses become beggars I wouldn’t advice someone to treat acting as a career. Imagine if this production company decides to fire all those actors again."

@Ephraim_Snr said:

"Obviously this is the end of it."

@KOPZERO responded:

"When Mfundi fired those actors years ago he really cut off the nose to spite the face."

@Ngoako2030 replied:

"I stopped watching Generations the day Mfundi Vundla fired actors."

@LordBoika said:

"Why not cancel this soapie once and for all!? It was cr*p since say one without its original actors."

