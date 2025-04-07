A Spar employee was given a motorised cart to drive but ended up getting into a hilarious accident with her colleague

The TikTok account for the store posts hilarious clips of its employees working and the bloopers they have

People across Mzansi loved the chaotic energy of the video and applauded the retailer for its humour

A Spar employee had Mzansi in tears after she crashed a motorised cart.

An employee at the SUPERSPAR Outeniqua was given the keys to a motorised cart but was seen crashing into a till in a hilarious clip. South Africans couldn't contain their laughter and complimented the store for posting humorous videos.

Never a dull day

The store shared the clip from its supersparouteniqua TikTok account with a side-splitting caption that read:

"We only hire the best."

The comedic timing of the clip is what seals the deal. The clip starts with a lady holding car keys accompanied by a voice-over of a popular F1 driver.It quickly cuts to the lady crashing into her colleague and knocking over the till backwards. The tongue-in-cheek and comedic energy is found throughout the Spar's TikTik account.

See the clip below:

Tickling funny bones

The marketing team for the SuperSpar works overtime. One TikTok shows the same lady as above using a Gen Z style script. Another clip shows the store "leveling up its security" only to show an adorable dog. Many of the other videos show the different specials found in the store but a lot of the content involves hilarious antics.

South Africans love the crazy antics the SUPERSPAR partakes in.

Popular memes and trends are the bedrock of inspiration behind the TikToks. Many Gen Z trends and pop culture references are seen throughout. The way things are filmed and edited is classic youngster humour, and people love it. But one thing they never forget to do is advertise the food sold.

South Africans loved the humour. Read the comments below:

RacksOnChr$🇨🇦 said:

"No man… This Spar has something in waters there 😂"

Robyn Kater mentioned:

"The one behind the till deserves danger pay 🤣"

YondiG commented:

"Hahahaha this is the content we didn’t know we needed 🤣🤞🏾"

Paulie shared:

"You were just inches away from avoiding that incident😭"

Megan posted:

"If I’m ever in the area, I am SO coming just to meet Anna 😂"

Kagiso said:

'"Bad things are happening in South Africa" 😭'

cooperryan189 asked:

"How do you explain this IOD? I was in an accident while working at the till.😭"

gottadecide mentioned:

"What's happening there by this spar? 😂"

