A bizarre video shared by content creator @sbusiso.thabede shows a woman confidently holding onto a shark's back, touching its face, and even pulling up the skin above its mouth

Despite the shark's muscle movements, blinking eyes, and visible teeth, the woman seems completely unafraid, smiling throughout the unusual encounter

While most people would never dare to touch a shark, there are five friendly shark species in the ocean

One man shared a clip showing an American woman petting a shark. Images: @sbusiso.thabede and wildestanimal/Getty Images

A strange video making rounds on social media shows a fearless American woman petting and handling a shark without any fear in what looks like the inside of an aquarium. The clip, posted by content creator @sbusiso.thabede during March, has left many viewers shocked as the woman confidently holds onto the back of the shark and even touches its face.

In the video, the camera zooms in on the shark's face, where you can see its muscles working and parts of its body moving. The shark blinks its eyes several times while the woman continues to hold its face. At one point, she even pulls up the skin just above the shark's mouth, making its teeth more visible. Throughout the interaction, the woman seems completely at ease, smiling as she handles the dangerous sea creature.

Watch the Facebook reel below.

Friendly sharks do exist

There are several shark species known to be relatively harmless to humans. Of the more than 500 shark species, only a handful have ever been known to attack people.

The whale shark is the largest fish in the ocean. Basking sharks are the second largest fish in the world and, like whale sharks, they're filter feeders, known to open their mouths wide enough to fit a person inside, but they do this to eat tiny sea creatures.

Nurse sharks are bottom feeders that are usually lazy during the day and more active at night. They're a favourite among divers because they usually swim calmly around humans without showing aggression. Despite their scary appearance, goblin sharks aren't dangerous to humans. These deep-sea sharks have a protruding snout and scraggly teeth, but human interactions with them are rare due to their deep-water habitat.

Angel sharks are smaller sharks that spend most of their time hiding at the bottom of sandy seabeds. They're generally calm and only attack when they feel threatened.

One woman bravely petted a shark. Images: @sbusiso.thabede

Social media reactions to the brave shark tamer

The unusual video prompted varied responses from viewers:

@SifisoFisoh warned:

"This thing... From when it was conceived it was hunting, it ate its siblings in its mother's belly and wena, you think you can tame it?"

@SburraDeville Tau claimed:

"Sharks die when they don't move, they must be always in motion... This one is a clone 🤞"

@AbubakarJabaar noticed:

"Did that shark just blink its eyes?"

@BonginhlanhlababaKaSukoluhle Dlamini joked:

"🤣😂 They look the same."

@MauriceMowNazombe suggested:

"Father and daughter maybe 🤔🤔🤔"

@MadumMntungwa added:

"But I think the shark is the father because they look alike."

